April 26 - Overview
-- We understand that Bulgarian electricity utility Natsionalna
Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK) has not yet received full bank commitments to
extend its EUR250 million syndicated loan maturing on May 21, 2012, and that it
has invited additional banks to cover the remaining EUR55 million.
-- A failure to secure the loan extension would weigh significantly on
our liquidity assessment and pose a risk to NEK's credit quality.
-- We are therefore placing our 'BB-' long-term issuer credit rating on
NEK on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a multi-notch
downgrade if the loan extension is not signed and executed within the next two
weeks.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-'
long-term issuer credit rating on Bulgaria-based, 100% indirectly state-owned
electricity utility Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK) on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view of the repeated delays and
uncertainties around NEK's extension of its EUR250 million loan maturing on May
21, 2012. We understand that the company and its syndicating agent have so far
secured EUR195 million of bank commitments to extend the loan, and have invited
more private lenders to join the syndicate to cover the remaining EUR55 million.
Although we acknowledge the steps that NEK has taken to extend its loan to
date, we see the arrangement of financing close to the maturity date as
evidence of a very aggressive financial risk policy. Furthermore, failure to
secure the loan extension would weigh significantly on liquidity and pose a
risk to NEK's creditworthiness.
We understand that NEK intends to agree and execute the loan extension at
least in the next couple of weeks. As a last resort, we understand that NEK's
parent--100% state-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH)--could cover the
shortfall in commitments in full and on time.
Our rating on NEK continues to reflect our assessment of NEK's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) of 'b' and our opinion that there is a "moderately high"
likelihood that the Republic of Bulgaria (BBB/Stable/A-3) would provide the
company with timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of
financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), we
base our opinion of the "moderately high" likelihood of government support on
NEK's:
-- "Important" role for the energy sector in Bulgaria; and
-- "Strong" link with the Bulgarian government, which is the sole
shareholder in NEK's direct parent BEH.
We could reassess our opinion on the likelihood of extraordinary state support
should we see any indication that NEK's direct parent BEH, and/ or the
Bulgarian state, are not willing to cover, in a timely manner and in full, any
possible shortfall in bank commitments for the loan extension.
NEK's SACP reflects our view of the company's "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile, which in our opinion is mainly driven by its
"less-than-adequate" liquidity position and aggressive liquidity management
and financial policies. This liquidity position takes into account the
material refinancing risk for NEK in the coming months.
We assess NEK's business risk profile as "fair." This reflects the company's
weak profitability; the high degree of regulatory risk because the majority of
its revenues are subject to annual tariff resets by Bulgaria's State Energy
and Water Regulatory Commission; and potential further restructuring of the
energy sector in Bulgaria. Additional risk comes from uncertainty related to
the Belene nuclear power plant project (Belene NPP), which we understand is on
hold. Any commitment to commence construction, particularly without any direct
government support, could alter our view of the group's business and financial
risk profiles. These negative factors are partly mitigated by NEK's strong
market position and its strategic importance as a public electricity provider
and owner of the electricity transmission system operator.
Liquidity
We view NEK's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria, since
projected sources of liquidity (mainly operating cash flow and available bank
lines), exceed projected uses (mainly necessary capital expenditures,
debt maturities, and dividends) by less than 1.2x.
According to management data, and on an unconsolidated basis (excluding NEK's
essentially debt-free subsidiary Electricity System Operator EAD), liquidity
sources available to NEK over the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, include:
-- Bulgarian lev (BGN) 46 million of unrestricted cash as of Dec. 31,
2011.
-- Approximately BGN55 million in undrawn committed bank lines with
maturities longer than 12 months.
-- Our forecast that NEK will generate adjusted FFO of about BGN280
million over the next 12 months.
This compares with liquidity uses over the same period consisting of:
-- A EUR250 million syndicated loan maturing on May 21, 2012. We understand
that the company has secured EUR195 million in bank commitments to date to
extend the loan, and that it intends to finalize the transaction in the coming
weeks. In addition, NEK has BGN73 million of amortizing long-term debt
maturing over the next 12 months.
-- Our forecast of BGN225.2 million of capex for 2012.
-- About BGN48 million in dividends to be paid in 2012.
We could revise our assessment of NEK's liquidity to "weak" from "less than
adequate" in the event that:
-- The company fails to execute the extension of its syndicated loan
within the next couple of weeks; and
-- If we see wavering support by the state or NEK's direct parent BEH to
cover, in a timely manner and in full, any shortfall in bank commitments.
In line with our methodology, a weak liquidity assessment translates into a
SACP of 'b-' or lower.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next two weeks. We
could revise NEK's SACP downward by multiple notches if the extension of the
syndicated loan is not agreed and executed within this timeframe. A failure in
this regard would in our view weigh significantly on liquidity and pose a risk
to NEK's creditworthiness in the near term.
In line with our rating methodology for GREs, a downward revision of NEK's
SACP by one notch or more would result in us lowering the long-term corporate
credit rating by the same extent, assuming no change to our opinion of a
"moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the state.
We could, however, reassess our opinion on the likelihood of extraordinary
state support, should we see any indication that NEK's direct parent BEH,
and/or the state, are not willing to provide, in a timely manner and in full,
any potential shortfall in commitments for the loan extension. Such a revision
could magnify the extent of a potential downgrade.
Rating stability depends on NEK finding a sustainable and long-term solution
to the refinancing of its syndicated loan.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Negative/--
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.