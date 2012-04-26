April 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Braskem Finance
Limited's proposed notes issuance of approximately USD500 million due 2022,
which will be unconditionally guaranteed by Braskem S.A. (Braskem).
The issuance will rank pari passu with other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of Braskem. Net proceeds will be used to repay short and medium term
debt.
Fitch currently rates Braskem and its subsidiaries as follows:
--Long-term foreign Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB-';
--National scale rating 'AA+(bra)'.
The Corporate Rating Outlook is Stable.
Braskem's investment grade ratings reflect its leading position in the
Latin-American petrochemical sector as the sole thermoplastic resin producer in
Brazil, ongoing strengthening of its business base within the global
petrochemical industry and its strong liquidity position and manageable debt
schedule amortization profile. Braskem's ratings are also supported by its
strong shareholder structure with Grupo Odebrecht and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A
(Petrobras: Local and Foreign Currency IDR of 'BBB'; Stable Outlook by Fitch) as
its two main shareholders.
Braskem has the challenge to reduce its leverage to levels more commensurate
with the 'BBB-' rating. The company's operating performance in 2011 was
frustrated by adverse market conditions. During the first half of 2012,
Braskem's operating margins should continue to be under pressure and a rebound
in the second semester is fundamental to avoid further pressures on the
company's ratings. Fitch expects Braskem's management strong commitment to
support this deleveraging process and implement all necessary efforts to reduce
its leverage. Fitch also believes that the positive fundamentals of Braskem's
business remain unchanged in a long-term view, and that an expected recovery in
the industry's cycle in 2014/15 should contribute to enhance company's operating
cash flow generation going forward.
Business Profile Kept Robust Compared to Peers
Historically, Braskem's sizeable operational scale and unique position in the
Brazilian market has partially mitigated sector volatility. The company's
integrated operations and its recently more diversified raw material mix,
reducing business risks, provide it with competitive advantages. During less
favorable petrochemical cycles, Braskem has been efficient in obtaining higher
and less volatile margins, when compared to its global peers. Braskem's business
also benefits of Petrobras' relevant position on its voting capital (47%).
Petrobras is a very strategic partner to Braskem since Petrobras is the single
local naphta supplier in the Brazilian petrochemical industry. Braskem counts
with a supply agreement with Petrobras that reduces the volatility of its cost
production curve.
Challenging Scenario Frustrated Operating Cash Flow Expansion
A scenario of decreasing petrochemical spreads during 2011, FX valuations and
weaker local demand combined with tough competition from imports significantly
limited Braskem's potential operating cash flow generation in 2011. Compared to
2010, the company showed quite low level of cash flow generation during the
year, when incorporating the synergies from the acquisition of Quattor
Participacoes S.A (Quattor) of around BRL400 million. At the same time, debt
level was impacted by dollar appreciation by the end of the year, which have
resulted in higher leverage ratios and further frustrated the expected
de-leveraging process.
Braskem generated BRL1.3 billion in funds from operations (FFO) and BRL3.7
billion in EBITDA in 2011, compared to BRL2.8 billion and BRL4.1 billion in
2010, respectively. During the first semester of 2011, Braskem's operating cash
flow generation was negatively impacted by the BRL appreciation, as its revenues
are dollar-based, and by the non-recurring event (power blackout in the
Brazilian Northeast) with an estimated EBITDA loss of BRL230 million. A more
challenging scenario for the petrochemical spreads during the 2H'11 negatively
affected Braskem's operating cash flow generation. As a consequence of the
factors above, Ebitda margin felt down to 11.3% in 2011, the weaker Ebitda
margin since 2Q08, and compared to 14.6% in 2010 and 16.2% in 2009.
High Leverage for the Rating Category
In 2011, the leverage ratio as measured by Net Adjusted Debt/EBITDA was 3.7
times (x), which compares to 2.9x in 2010 and 5.0x at year-end 2009, considering
pro forma figures of acquired assets. Braskem has the challenge to reduce its
leverage to levels more commensurate with the 'BBB-' rating. During the first
half of 2012, Braskem's margins should continue to be under pressure and a
rebound in the second semester is fundamental to avoid further pressures on
Braskem's ratings. Given the continuity of a challenging scenario for the short
term, with petrochemical spreads still under pressure and competition from
imports, Braskem should not be able to reach net leverage ratios close to 2.5x
or below in 2012 as per Fitch's previous expectations. If in the medium term
Braskem consistently continues to reach a net leverage above 3.0(x) a ratings
downgrade is likely.
Fitch expects Braskem's management to take further proactive measures to resume
its leverage reduction trend if an improvement of its operating cash generation
does not materialize. On operating basis, Fitch forecasts indicate the company
should be able to improve its main credit measures only from 2013 on. Yet, it is
important that in the second half of 2012 Braskem reaches profitability closer
to its track record performance as a positive driver to a consistent deleverage
process in 2013.
Proactive Liability Management
Braskem's robust liquidity position and long-term debt profile are the key
factors supporting its ratings, in a period that the company has reported a week
operational cash flow. The company's management has been adopting a conservative
and pro-active financial strategy to limit the risks associated to its business
exposure to a cyclic and capital intensive industry. This strategy has provided
Braskem with a satisfactory payment schedule, even in challenging operating cash
generation scenarios or in the event of global credit tightness.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, cash and marketable securities was BRL3.1 billion, further
supported by USD600 million of undrawn stand-by credit lines due in 2013 and
2016, without material adverse change clauses, while short-term debt reached
BRL1.6 billion. As a result, its short-term debt coverage ratios, including
additional debt maturities through 2014, are quite strong at 2.4x and 0.8x,
respectively. Including its cash flow generation (CFFO) of BRL2.7 billion in
2011, these ratios increased to 4.0x and 1.4x, respectively.
At the end of 2011, Braskem reported total adjusted debt of BRL16.9 billion,
which incorporates the BRL1.7 billion debt with the tax refinancing program
(Refis). Debt maturities until 2014 amounted to BRL4.8 billion, in line with
Braskem's strategy to protect its operating cash generation and liquidity for
the next three years. During 2011, Braskem demonstrated its ability to access
capital market, carrying out around USD1.3 billion in long-term debt
transactions, and extending its debt amortization profile to an average life of
12.5 years. In early 2012, Braskem issued additional USD450 million in bonds
within its liability management strategy.
Event Risks Remains
Acquisitions may likely continue to play an important role in Braskem's growth
strategy, since it builds geographic diversity and/or access to competitive raw
materials. But the company is expected to be selective with its acquisitions.
Fitch expects Braskem to carefully manage and to adequately fund any possible
future acquisitions and/or to finance relevant investments without moving the
company's net leverage away from 2.5x in the long term.
Key Rating Drivers
Braskem's inability to increase its cash flow generation or to reduce leverage
may pressure the ratings. Braskem's performance is strongly focused on the
Brazilian economy, as around 70% of its revenues are generated in the local
market. A downturn of the economy would weaken the company's results and could
also result in a negative rating action. Given current challenges to reduce
leverage, an upgrade of Braskem's ratings is unlikely in the short to medium
term.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
