April 26 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on OAO MegaFon (MegaFon) to Stable from Positive and affirmed its Long-term foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The agency has also affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-term rating at 'AA(rus)' and foreign and local currency senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch's concerns that the new shareholder structure, whereby AF Telecom controls50%+1 of MegaFon, contains substantial corporate governance risks. AF Telecom will be able to exercise control over key company decisions, including dividend policy, potential leverage increase and the majority of acquisitions (barring any share dilutions. There is no shareholder agreement in place. All shareholders issues will be resolved under Russian corporate law. MegaFon's financial and operational profile conforms to a higher rating category than its current 'BB+' IDR, but the company's corporate governance concerns constrain it to below investment grade category. Fitch notes also that under this ownership structure MegaFon is unlikely to be protected from a potential negative influence from AF Telecom. The company is controlled by Mr Usmanov, who is a principal shareholder of JSC Holding Company Metalloinvest (Metalloinvest , 'BB-'/Stable), where Fitch assess corporate governance as below average compared to Russian steel and mining peers and where related party transactions, particularly use of debt for acquisition of assets not related to the company's operations, are an area of concern (see the full rating report on 'JSC Holding Company Metalloinvest' dated 7 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch also has concerns that MegaFon's cash flow could be compromised by cash needs at the AF Telecom parent level if the more cyclical Metalloinvest required funding. Regarding M&A risks, AF Telecom has recently announced that it is creating a new holding company with the owners of Skartel, which will control 50% + 1 share of MegaFon and 100% of Skartel. Skartel is the only mobile operator in Russia which has LTE frequencies and is allowed to build a 4G network. However, due to its financial position, the company is unlikely to be able to create a nationwide 4G network on its own. An acquisition of Skartel in the mid term, when it will likely enlarge its operations and achieve some scale, is probable. As a result of the new ownership structure, including a special dividend payment and exit of Altimo from MegaFon, the company had to raise a total of USD4.5bn and is likely to increase its leverage to the upper bound of announced leverage range of 1.2x-1.5x net debt/EBITDA ratio by end-2012, which is consistent with the current rating. Fitch notes that the company's rating provides some flexibility for leverage increase up to 2.5x net debt/EBITDA, but only if there are no liquidity problems and the debt maturity profile is well spread. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(rus)' for National ratings in Russia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable.