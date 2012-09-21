OVERVIEW -- Our analysis of Avoca Credit Opportunities' performance over the past year indicates that ratings on the class VF-1, A-1, C-1, and D-1 notes remain appropriate under current criteria. -- We have therefore affirmed our ratings on the notes. -- Avoca Credit Opportunities is a market value CLO that closed in August 2007. Sept 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Avoca Credit Opportunities PLC's class VF-1, A-1, C-1, and D-1 notes (see ratings list below). Today's affirmations follow our observations and analysis of the transaction's performance over the past year. In particular, we note that overcollateralization ratios for the class VF-1, A-1, C-1, and D-1 notes have consistently remained comfortably above the 100% trigger level. In August 2010 we published our request for comment on changes to our methodology and assumptions for market value securities (see "Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities," Aug. 31, 2010). Ratings in Avoca Credit Opportunities may be affected when updated market value criteria are published. Avoca Credit Opportunities is a market-value collateralized loan obligation (CLO) that closed in August 2007. The transaction is actively managed by Dublin-based Avoca Capital Holdings. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Request For Comment: Methodology And Assumptions For Market Value Securities, Aug. 31, 2010 -- Rating Withdrawn On Avoca Credit Opportunities PLC's Class B-1 Notes Following Repurchase, July 3, 2009 -- Ratings On Avoca Credit Opportunities PLC Taken Off CreditWatch Negative And Affirmed, Nov. 25, 2008 -- CDO Spotlight: Criteria For Rating Market Value CDO Transactions, Sept. 15, 2005 RATINGS LIST Class Rating Avoca Credit Opportunities PLC EUR520.25 Million Senior Secured Floating-Rate Notes And Subordinated Notes Ratings Affirmed VF-1 AAA (sf) A-1 AAA (sf) C-1 A (sf) D-1 BBB (sf)