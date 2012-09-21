Sept 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised the
issue-level rating on Glendale, Calif.-based DineEquity Inc.'s 9.5%
senior notes due 2018 to 'B-' from 'CCC+'.
At the same time, we revised our recovery rating to '5' from '6'. The '5'
recovery rating indicates that lenders should receive a modest (10%-30%)
recovery of principal in the event of a default.
The change in our recovery analysis reflects our revised expectation of the
recovery prospects because of the company's repayment of principal under the
term loan. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on
DineEquity, to be published as soon as possible following this report on
RatingsDirect.)
Our 'B' corporate credit rating on DineEquity and 'BB-' issue-level rating on
its senior secured credit facility due 2017 remain unchanged. The outlook
remains stable. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the
summary analysis on DineEquity, to be published as soon as possible on
RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
DineEquity Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
DineEquity Inc.
Senior 9.5% nts due 2018 B- CCC+
Recovery Rating 5 6