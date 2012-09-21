Overview -- Aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group Corp.'s operating and financial performance has weakened since 2010. -- We are lowering our ratings on the company, including the corporate credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', and removing the ratings from CreditWatch. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that the company's credit metrics will improve only modestly through 2013 but will not return to previous levels over this period. Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Newport Beach, Ca.-based aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group Corp. (ACG), including the corporate credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', based on weaker operating and financial performance. We also removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on June 22, 2012. The outlook is stable. Rationale The downgrade reflects ACG's weaker-than-expected operating and financial performance since 2010. The company's operating margin (after depreciation) declined to 41% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from 49% a year earlier. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt and debt to capital have remained relatively consistent at about 7% and the low-80% area, respectively. However, these levels are weaker than most of its rated peers, where FFO to debt averages 10%-12%, and debt to capital averages 75%-80%. As the company adds incremental debt to fund a substantial capital spending program, resulting in increased earnings and cash flow from new aircraft deliveries, we only expect modest improvement in these ratios through 2013. Still, even with the improvement, we don't expect FFO to debt to return to the pre-2011 level of 8%-9%. We characterize ACG's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Our ratings on ACG reflect its position as a major provider of aircraft operating leases and its ownership of new-technology aircraft with relatively stable asset values. Inherent risks of cyclical demand and lease rates for aircraft, as well as a significant, albeit declining, percentage of encumbered assets, limit the credit rating. The ratings on ACG do not incorporate an explicit parental guarantee from its parent Pacific Life Insurance Co. (A+/Stable/A-1), owned by Pacific LifeCorp (BBB+/Stable/--). However, we give one notch of credit for potential support from the higher-rated parent. Pacific Life Insurance injected $350 million of equity into ACG in March 2010. As of June 30, 2012, ACG had 262 owned and managed aircraft leased to approximately 90 airlines globally. ACG is in the second tier of aircraft lessors in terms of fleet size, along with AerCap Holdings N.V., CIT Aerospace International, SMBC Aviation Capital (previously known as RBS Aviation Capital), Babcock and Brown Air Ltd., AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd., BOC (Bank of China) Aviation, and Aircastle Ltd. All of these fleets are much smaller than those of GECAS (GE Capital Aviation Services) and International Lease Finance Corp. (ILFC), in terms of both the amount and value of aircraft. ACG's fleet comprises primarily popular narrowbody Airbus A320s and Boeing B737s (combined 94% of net book value), as well as larger Airbus A330s and Boeing B757s and B767s. The company's portfolio is well-diversified geographically and in terms of its customer base. ACG's committed orders total 134 aircraft. In November 2011, ACG placed an order for 30 A320neos (the re-engined version of the A320), bringing its current order book to 71 for the A320 family aircraft. It has also announced it is in discussions with Boeing regarding 35 B737 MAX's (the re-engined version of the B737). It now has orders for 63 Boeing aircraft, including 58 B737 family aircraft and five Boeing 787s. Like other aircraft operating lessors, ACG has experienced reduced rental rates on new aircraft leases, partially because of lower interest rates, but more recently lease rates have either stabilized or even improved for certain aircraft models. As a result, ACG has experienced only modest revenue growth and declining margins because of higher expenses. About 43% of ACG's assets are pledged as collateral for financing aircraft. This is due primarily to asset-backed securities (ABS) financing, which the company has not issued since 2005, and funding made available by the Export-Import Bank of the United States (ExIm) and other Export Credit Agency (ECA) facilities to finance certain aircraft. This is substantially lower than the 82% of assets pledged as collateral in 2006, largely because the company issued about $2.1 billion of unsecured capital market transactions beginning in 2010. We expect that ACG will continue to refinance callable and maturing ABS debt with unsecured debt, which would reduce the percentage of secured assets even further over the next few years. Liquidity We characterize ACG's liquidity as adequate. ACG has access to two revolving credit facilities totaling $650 million and other facilities to fund new aircraft deliveries, including ExIm and ECA facilities for several deliveries through 2013. In accordance with our methodology and assumptions, the relevant aspects of ACG's liquidity include: -- Cash sources will exceed cash uses by 1.2x (the minimum threshold for an adequate designation) for the next year; -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA, consistent with our criteria standard of 15%; -- ACG likely will be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited refinancing, with potential support from its parent, Pacific Life Insurance Co., if necessary; and -- We expect the company to maintain prudent financial risk management. We expect that sources of funds will consist of: -- Unrestricted cash ($119 million as of June 30, 2012); -- Funds from operations; -- Proceeds from aircraft sales; -- Access to various bank and export credit agency financings to fund new aircraft purchases; and -- Potential further unsecured debt financings. Major uses of funds include: -- Debt maturities of $388 million in 2012 and $262 million in 2013 (excluding ABS debt amortization, which is based on cash flow generation, with no maturities until 2035); and -- Capital expenditures for new aircraft of about $1 billion each year through 2013. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect ACG's financial profile to remain relatively consistent through 2013 despite the addition of several new aircraft over that period funded through incremental debt. We don't consider an upgrade likely until lease rates for aircraft lessors begin to demonstrate sustainable improvement, resulting in FFO to debt approaching 10% on a sustained basis or Pacific Life chooses to operate ACG at a lower level of leverage. Although we don't consider it likely, we could lower the ratings if FFO to debt declined to consistently below 6% on a sustained basis because of global economic weakness, particularly in Europe, resulting in weaker demand for aircraft, which would likely pressure lease rates and cash flow. We could also lower the ratings if we believe from Pacific Life is likely to reduce its support. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch To From Aviation Capital Group Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured BB+ BBB-/Watch Neg