-- Aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group Corp.'s operating and financial
performance has weakened since 2010.
-- We are lowering our ratings on the company, including the corporate
credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', and removing the ratings from CreditWatch.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that the company's
credit metrics will improve only modestly through 2013 but will not return to
previous levels over this period.
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Newport Beach, Ca.-based aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group Corp. (ACG),
including the corporate credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', based on weaker
operating and financial performance. We also removed all ratings from
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on June 22,
2012. The outlook is stable.
The downgrade reflects ACG's weaker-than-expected operating and financial
performance since 2010. The company's operating margin (after depreciation)
declined to 41% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from 49% a year
earlier. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt and debt to capital have remained
relatively consistent at about 7% and the low-80% area, respectively. However,
these levels are weaker than most of its rated peers, where FFO to debt
averages 10%-12%, and debt to capital averages 75%-80%. As the company adds
incremental debt to fund a substantial capital spending program, resulting in
increased earnings and cash flow from new aircraft deliveries, we only expect
modest improvement in these ratios through 2013. Still, even with the
improvement, we don't expect FFO to debt to return to the pre-2011 level of
8%-9%. We characterize ACG's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its
financial risk profile as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under
our criteria.
Our ratings on ACG reflect its position as a major provider of aircraft
operating leases and its ownership of new-technology aircraft with relatively
stable asset values. Inherent risks of cyclical demand and lease rates for
aircraft, as well as a significant, albeit declining, percentage of encumbered
assets, limit the credit rating. The ratings on ACG do not incorporate an
explicit parental guarantee from its parent Pacific Life Insurance Co.
(A+/Stable/A-1), owned by Pacific LifeCorp (BBB+/Stable/--). However, we give
one notch of credit for potential support from the higher-rated parent.
Pacific Life Insurance injected $350 million of equity into ACG in March 2010.
As of June 30, 2012, ACG had 262 owned and managed aircraft leased to
approximately 90 airlines globally. ACG is in the second tier of aircraft
lessors in terms of fleet size, along with AerCap Holdings N.V., CIT Aerospace
International, SMBC Aviation Capital (previously known as RBS Aviation
Capital), Babcock and Brown Air Ltd., AWAS Aviation Capital Ltd., BOC (Bank of
China) Aviation, and Aircastle Ltd. All of these fleets are much smaller than
those of GECAS (GE Capital Aviation Services) and International Lease Finance
Corp. (ILFC), in terms of both the amount and value of aircraft.
ACG's fleet comprises primarily popular narrowbody Airbus A320s and Boeing
B737s (combined 94% of net book value), as well as larger Airbus A330s and
Boeing B757s and B767s. The company's portfolio is well-diversified
geographically and in terms of its customer base. ACG's committed orders total
134 aircraft. In November 2011, ACG placed an order for 30 A320neos (the
re-engined version of the A320), bringing its current order book to 71 for the
A320 family aircraft. It has also announced it is in discussions with Boeing
regarding 35 B737 MAX's (the re-engined version of the B737). It now has
orders for 63 Boeing aircraft, including 58 B737 family aircraft and five
Boeing 787s.
Like other aircraft operating lessors, ACG has experienced reduced rental
rates on new aircraft leases, partially because of lower interest rates, but
more recently lease rates have either stabilized or even improved for certain
aircraft models. As a result, ACG has experienced only modest revenue growth
and declining margins because of higher expenses.
About 43% of ACG's assets are pledged as collateral for financing aircraft.
This is due primarily to asset-backed securities (ABS) financing, which the
company has not issued since 2005, and funding made available by the
Export-Import Bank of the United States (ExIm) and other Export Credit Agency
(ECA) facilities to finance certain aircraft. This is substantially lower than
the 82% of assets pledged as collateral in 2006, largely because the company
issued about $2.1 billion of unsecured capital market transactions beginning
in 2010. We expect that ACG will continue to refinance callable and maturing
ABS debt with unsecured debt, which would reduce the percentage of secured
assets even further over the next few years.
We characterize ACG's liquidity as adequate. ACG has access to two revolving
credit facilities totaling $650 million and other facilities to fund new
aircraft deliveries, including ExIm and ECA facilities for several deliveries
through 2013.
In accordance with our methodology and assumptions, the relevant aspects of
ACG's liquidity include:
-- Cash sources will exceed cash uses by 1.2x (the minimum threshold for
an adequate designation) for the next year;
-- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA,
consistent with our criteria standard of 15%;
-- ACG likely will be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events
with limited refinancing, with potential support from its parent, Pacific Life
Insurance Co., if necessary; and
-- We expect the company to maintain prudent financial risk management.
We expect that sources of funds will consist of:
-- Unrestricted cash ($119 million as of June 30, 2012);
-- Funds from operations;
-- Proceeds from aircraft sales;
-- Access to various bank and export credit agency financings to fund new
aircraft purchases; and
-- Potential further unsecured debt financings.
Major uses of funds include:
-- Debt maturities of $388 million in 2012 and $262 million in 2013
(excluding ABS debt amortization, which is based on cash flow generation, with
no maturities until 2035); and
-- Capital expenditures for new aircraft of about $1 billion each year
through 2013.
The outlook is stable. We expect ACG's financial profile to remain relatively
consistent through 2013 despite the addition of several new aircraft over that
period funded through incremental debt. We don't consider an upgrade likely
until lease rates for aircraft lessors begin to demonstrate sustainable
improvement, resulting in FFO to debt approaching 10% on a sustained basis or
Pacific Life chooses to operate ACG at a lower level of leverage. Although we
don't consider it likely, we could lower the ratings if FFO to debt declined
to consistently below 6% on a sustained basis because of global economic
weakness, particularly in Europe, resulting in weaker demand for aircraft,
which would likely pressure lease rates and cash flow. We could also lower the
ratings if we believe from Pacific Life is likely to reduce its support.
Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch
To From
Aviation Capital Group Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB/Watch Neg/--
Senior Unsecured BB+ BBB-/Watch Neg