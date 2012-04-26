April 26 - In what is certainly a difficult climate for U.S. lenders, four of the country's biggest banks--JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.--reported first-quarter results that were generally good and consistent with Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectations. In general, spreads over benchmark rates on U.S. financial institutions' five-year senior unsecured debt in the 'AA,' 'A,' and 'BBB' rating categories have widened about 30 basis points (bps) to 60 bps in the past year, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Investors Are Repricing Risk At Some Large U.S. Banks Following Earnings Reports," says the widening is likely because of a difficult U.S. banking climate, our negative outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating, and investor concerns about the eurozone debt crisis. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment on "Capital Markets Update," dated April 23, 2012.) Meanwhile, yields on the five-year debt of three of these banks--Bank of America, Citigroup , and Goldman Sachs, all rated A-/Negative/A-2--are almost 100 bps more than Standard & Poor's 'A-' benchmark. Given our negative outlooks on these banks--and the 1-in-3 chance of a downgrade in the next two years that this signals--the yield premium isn't a surprise. But what may be pushing yields wider are the reasons for the negative outlooks.