Overview -- U.S. radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc.'s debt leverage remains very high, at 7.4x, and the company's margin of compliance with its total debt leverage covenant governing revolver usage is thin. -- We believe that debt leverage will remain high and that the access to its revolving credit facility could become very limited in the second half of 2013 due to tightening covenants. -- We are revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to stable from positive. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Cumulus will be able to maintain adequate liquidity and generate healthy discretionary cash flow over the intermediate term, despite its high leverage. Rating Action On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Atlanta, Ga.-based radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc. to stable from positive. All ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, were affirmed. Rationale The outlook revision to stable reflects Cumulus' still high debt leverage, underperformance across several markets, weak long-term fundamentals in radio advertising, and a thin margin of compliance with its total debt leverage financial covenant. As of June 30, 2012, the company had a 7% EBITDA margin of compliance against its leverage covenant, which is only applied if the company draws on its revolving or swing-line loans or issues letters of credit. The covenant tightens progressively through 2015 and the company's access to its revolving credit facility could become severely limited in the second half of 2013 if it is unable to grow its EBITDA base beyond the already identified acquisition synergies. As of Aug. 9, 2012, the company had no outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility. The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects the company's very high leverage following the August 2011 acquisition of the remaining stake in Cumulus Media Partners LLC and the September 2011 acquisition of Citadel Broadcasting Corp. We consider the company's business risk profile as "fair" (as per our criteria), because of the company's healthy EBITDA margin and discretionary cash flow generation. The company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile is characterized by very high post-acquisition adjusted leverage of about 7.4x (including preferred stock), pro forma for synergies anticipated in the third quarter of 2012. We see the potential for weak industry fundamentals to result in revenue erosion over the intermediate-to-long term. Cumulus owns and operates approximately 525 stations in 110 markets, making it the second-largest diversified radio broadcaster based on the number of stations. The company's "fair" business risk profile stems from the industry's exposure to competition from alternative media, risks to ad rate integrity, and obstacles to significant growth in digital revenue contribution. Digital revenue currently only accounts for about 4% of total industry revenue. The consolidated company's good geographic diversity and competitive position in midsize and large markets, as well as its high EBITDA margin, do not offset these risks. In the second half of the year, we expect revenue to be flat and EBITDA to grow at a high-single-digit percentage rate due to the realization of cost synergies. We expect that an influx in political advertising revenue will offset a low-single-digit revenue decline in core advertising revenue. Our base case scenario assumes that revenue will decline at a low-single-digit rate in 2013 because of lower political advertising revenue, and pressures on ad rates and margins from traditional and nontraditional media. We believe EBITDA could decline at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2013 as additional synergies become more difficult to identify. Although digital represents a growth opportunity for Cumulus, it is such a small portion of the company's revenue that we don't anticipate it will be much of a driver over the intermediate term. We expect the EBITDA margin to contract by up to 100 basis points in 2013, to the low-30% area (which is still better than most peers) because of lower revenue and ongoing investments in sales, technology, content, and the SweetJack social commerce business. Longer term, we see further risks to radio advertising from traditional and nontraditional media, which could put downward pressure on ad rates and margins. In the second quarter of 2012, performance was below our expectations. Pro forma for the Citadel acquisition in 2011, revenue and EBITDA declined 3% and 2%, respectively, year over year, mainly due to the underperformance of several large market stations and weak ad demand. EBITDA also suffered from one-time costs related to acquisitions. The combined entity underperformed our expectations and the overall radio industry in the quarter. For the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the company's actual EBITDA margin was about 27%. Adjusting for cost synergies that the company has already implemented, the pro forma EBITDA margin increases to roughly 32%. The company had realized roughly $40 million through June 30, 2012, and is expected to recognize an additional $15 million in the third quarter, which, combined, exceed the $51 million initially identified at the close of the transaction last year. We consider the combined company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Pro forma for acquisitions and $107 million debt repayment as of Aug. 9, 2012, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2012 was high, at 7.2x. The ratio is even higher at 7.4x when we include debt-like preferred stock. Adjusted leverage is in line with the debt to EBITDA ratio of greater than 5x that would indicate a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We expect lease-adjusted debt leverage to improve to the mid- to high-6.5x area over the next year. We believe conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow at the combined entity will remain healthy, with the company converting roughly half of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow. The combined business has manageable capital spending needs, at about 3% to 4% of EBITDA. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest (including preferred dividends and adjusted for operating leases) was about 1.9x as of June 30, 2012. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to improve to the low-2x area over the next year. Liquidity Cumulus' liquidity sources are "adequate" for its uses over the next 12 to 18 months, in our opinion, despite our expectation of minimal revolver access by the second half of 2013. Relevant factors and assumptions supporting our liquidity assessment are as follows: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and facility availability) to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We would expect net sources to remain positive even in the event that EBITDA declines by more than 15%. -- We believe tightening covenants could limit Cumulus' access to its revolving credit facility by the second half of 2013. However, we expect sources of liquidity to continue to exceed uses by 1.2x or more because of the company's ability to generate healthy funds from operations. We also expect the company to be able to obtain an amendment of this covenant, if necessary. -- In our assessment, the company has well-established relationships with its banks and a generally high standing in the credit markets. -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. Liquidity sources include roughly $200 million available under a $300 million revolving credit facility (based on covenant restrictions), and roughly $200 million to $250 million of funds from operations in 2012 and 2013. Access to the revolving credit facility could become limited in 2013 as a result of tightening covenants. Uses of liquidity for 2012 include manageable working capital needs, roughly $12 million of capital expenditures, and about $13 million of debt amortization. The company does not have any near-term maturities until the revolving credit facility comes due in 2016. Under our base case scenario, we expect Cumulus to generate about $175 million to $225 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013. The first-lien credit agreement contains a 7.75x leverage covenant, net of cash that applies if the company draws on its revolving or swing-line loans or issues letters of credit. The company currently has about a 7% cushion against its leverage covenant. The covenant tightens progressively through 2015, and the company's access to its revolving credit facility could become severely limited in the second half of 2013 if it is unable to grow its EBITDA base beyond the already identified acquisition synergies. Maintenance of an adequate cushion of compliance in 2012 will rely on improving business execution and adhering to management's publicly stated plans to continue repaying debt. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Cumulus, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Cumulus will maintain adequate liquidity despite the potential for little to no access to its revolver starting in 2013, risks surrounding longer-term secular trends in radio, and fewer opportunities to reduce expenses in 2013. We believe that either an upgrade or downgrade is unlikely over the near term. Still, we could raise our rating if Cumulus reduces leverage below 6.0x, while maintaining liquidity of at least $150 million and a 15% EBITDA margin of compliance with covenants. Upgrade potential likely would be linked to the radio industry stabilizing and returning to some modest pace of growth, the company amending its revolver covenant, and directing the majority of discretionary cash flow to debt repayment. Conversely, we could lower our rating if revenue and EBITDA decline by 13% and 35%, respectively, causing leverage to increase to nearly 10x and EBITDA coverage of interest expense to decline to the low-1x area, which we view as unlikely over the near term. This could occur as a result of continued secular pressure on radio advertising revenue, deterioration in the ratings and profitability of acquired stations, and debt-financed acquisitions that underperform expectations. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Cumulus Media Inc. Cumulus Media Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Positive/-- Cumulus Media Holdings Inc. Secured First Lien BB- Recovery Rating 1 Secured Second Lien CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Cumulus Media Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.