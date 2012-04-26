April 26 - The 2012 global corporate default tally increased by one this week after Brazil-based Lupatech S.A. selectively defaulted, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled Global Corporate Default Update (April 19 - 25, 2012). On April 23, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered the ratings on the capital goods company to 'SD' after it postponed its debentures' interest payment due on April 15, 2012. This raises the global corporate default tally to 29 so far in 2012. Of the total defaulters this year, 18 were based in the U.S., six in the emerging markets, three in Europe, and two in the other developed region (Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, last year, only 13 issuers--seven based in the U.S., two in New Zealand, two in the emerging markets, one in Europe, and one in Canada--defaulted during the same period (through April 25). So far this year, missed payments accounted for 12 defaults, bankruptcy filings accounted for six, distressed exchanges were responsible for four, and four defaulters were confidential. Of the remaining defaults, one was the result of a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender, one was due to the company's placement under regulatory supervision, and the last was due to a judicial organization filing. In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed interest or principal payments, and 13 because of bankruptcy filings--both of which were among the top reasons for defaults in 2010. Distressed exchanges--another top reason for default in 2010--followed with 11 defaults in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, two issuers failed to finalize refinancing on bank loans, two were subject to regulatory action, one had its banking license revoked by its country's central bank, one was appointed a receiver, and two were confidential.