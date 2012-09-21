Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Venus-1 Finance S.r.l., a
securitisation of two portfolios (Monviso 1 and Monviso 2) of predominantly
unsecured non-performing loans (NPLs), as follows:
EUR15.7m class A (IT0004148026) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
EUR8.2m class B (IT0004148034) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR6.3m class C (IT0004148042) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR9.1m class D (IT0004148059) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned Recovery Estimate
(RE) of 30%;
EUR6.5m class E (IT0004148067) affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE 0%
The revision of the Outlook on the class A notes is driven by the ongoing
decline in collection pace and the enduring challenging conditions for borrowers
in Italy. The affirmation reflects the remaining time to legal final maturity
(July 2019), in light of outstanding gross book value (GBV) and the recovery
performance on individual claims as detailed below.
Collection performance on a claim-by-claim basis remains good, with recovery
rates on total collections and closed positions healthy at 76% and 95% by GBV
respectively. Nevertheless, despite the seven-year term to note maturity, an
increase in collection volumes will be needed to prevent negative rating actions
on the classes A to C notes.
As of the June 2012 interest payment date (IPD), cumulative total collections
since closing stood at EUR73.0m. On the last two IPDs, only EUR1.7m has been
distributed to the class A notes as principal redemption. Interest expenses on
the notes were a further EUR1.8m, with the balance of the EUR6.9m in gross
collections over the same period meeting expenses.
The reported outstanding GBV of the portfolio is EUR242.0m, split between
secured (9%) and unsecured claims (93%). Fitch understands from the servicer
(FBS, rated 'RSS2', 'CSS2') that part of the unsecured positions (8.8% by GBV)
are effectively backed by mortgages (ipoteca giudiziale), which suggests
increased recovery potential for these claims. Moreover, EUR4.4m of collections
relating to resolved positions is merely awaiting distribution (although this
will be subject to further deductions before being distributed to noteholders).
Fitch remains concerned about unsecured NPLs in light of current economic
conditions in Italy. With the increased seasoning, the recovery prospects for a
portfolio of unsecured claims naturally diminish as successful discounted
pay-off strategies and sales of claims to third parties become less likely. This
is compounded by increasing pressure on borrowers and tightening financial
conditions. Therefore, judicial resolution may become the only feasible workout
option for much of the remainder of the portfolio, which will further extend the
recovery process.
The agency expects the recent slow-down of collections and the high incidence of
legal costs over collections to continue, which contributes to Fitch's base case
falling short of the servicer expectations. The agency ran different scenarios
in which future gross collections range between EUR30m and EUR45m versus the
servicer's projected EUR69m.
The portfolios were originated in Italy by Sanpaolo IMI Group, now part of
Intesa Sanpaolo Spa ('A-'/Negative/'F2'), and were acquired in 2005 by ABN AMRO
Bank N.V. ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and FBS Luxembourg S.a.r.l., which acquired a
small portion of the Monviso 1 portfolio of EUR1m.
Surveillance data for the transaction is available on www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Alessandro Pighi
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1158
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Surveillance Analyst
Emmanuel Baah
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1025
Committee Chairperson
Euan Gatfield
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1157
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the investor,
servicer, and periodic payment reports.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Rating Criteria for Non-Performing Loan
Securitisations' dated 2 February 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Rating Criteria for Non-Performing Loan Securitisations
