MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings services said today that it corrected an error by lowering its insured rating on the senior secured GBP119 million index-linked bonds issued by the Northern Ireland gas transmission finance company, Belfast Gas Transmission Financing PLC (BGTF), to 'AA-' from 'AA+'. At the same time, the rating was removed from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Dec. 6, 2011. The outlook is stable. On Dec. 6, 2011, the insured rating on BGTF was raised to 'AA+' and placed on CreditWatch negative in error. Today's action corrects this error. The Standard & Poor's 'A/Stable' underlying rating on BGTF is unaffected by today's action.