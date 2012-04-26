April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Torchmark Corp. (TMK A/Stable/A-1) and its subsidiaries are unaffected by the company's executive leadership changes. TMK announced yesterday that effective June 1, 2012, Chairman and CEO Mark S. McAndrew will step down as CEO, but will continue to serve in an executive capacity as Chairman of the Board of the Directors through June 1, 2013. TMK's board of directors has unanimously appointed Gary L. Coleman, currently TMK's Executive Vice President (EVP) and CFO, and Larry M. Hutchison, currently TMK's EVP and General Counsel, as co-CEOs, effective June 1, 2012. Frank M Svoboda, currently TMK's Vice President and Director of Tax, has been appointed EVP and CFO, and Robert Brian Mitchell, currently Senior Vice President and General Counsel of each of TMK's insurance subsidiaries, has been appointed EVP and General counsel, effective June 1, 2012. We do not expect any significant changes to the company's strategic direction as a result of these executive leadership changes. We believe the changes reflect good continuity and an orderly transition.