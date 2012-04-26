Overview
-- U.S. library content provider ProQuest completed the issuance of a new
$150 million first-lien term loan due 2018 and $40 million revolver due 2017,
and used the proceeds to refinance its existing credit facility.
-- We are revising our 'B-' rating outlook on the company to stable from
negative.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ProQuest will
maintain an adequate cushion of compliance and adequate liquidity based on the
recent transaction to support the current rating.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Ann Arbor, Mich.-based ProQuest LLC to stable from negative. We
affirmed all existing ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate
credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the transaction has provided
flexibility to accommodate some revenue volatility and technology risk
associated with the migration of clients to a new technology platform. We
believe that the company will be able to maintain an adequate cushion of
compliance and adequate liquidity over the next 12 months to support the 'B-'
rating, absent a debt-financed acquisition or further significant cost overrun.
The 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects our view that operating performance
will likely remain weak over the near term, which could result in
deteriorating credit measures and liquidity pressure. Many of ProQuest's
corporate and government clients are facing significant budgetary pressure and
have reduced their spending allocations for libraries, resulting in an
unfavorable near-term operating outlook for the company. In our view,
ProQuest's business risk profile is "weak" (as per our criteria) because of
mature and unfavorable fundamentals of some key end markets. We view the
company as having a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile because of its
high debt leverage and a history of debt-financed acquisitions and
distributions to its owners.
ProQuest is a content provider to more than 12,000 academic, government,
corporate, and public libraries. The company converts proprietary information
from publishers into electronically accessible databases. ProQuest's end
markets are relatively mature, and growth is likely to require acquisitions
and product or geographical expansion, which entail significant risk. The
company derives the majority of its revenues from academic libraries, followed
by corporate and government customers and public and school libraries. This
has made its revenue stream susceptible to pervasive budget pressures, which
we believe will continue. Competition within the industry is intense, and
pricing increases generally have been limited to an inflationary pace.
At the same time, demand for the company's products (especially from academic
libraries) has historically been fairly steady. During the 2009 recession, the
company did not raise its prices on most products, but its operating
performance remained relatively stable.
ProQuest's technology platform migration is consuming more time and resources
than planned, contributing to higher costs and EBITDA pressure. We believe
cost pressure from the technology platform migration could persist through at
least the first half of 2012. Mature growth prospects, pressure on public
funding, and a highly competitive market all remain key factors in
performance. As a result, under our base-case scenario, we expect flat to
modestly positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012. If the technology
platform migration is successful, EBITDA could modestly exceed our
expectations.
In the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, ProQuest's revenue increased 6.7%
year over year, primarily from acquisitions. Organic revenue was flat, as a
decline in spending by corporate and public libraries was largely offset by
growth in spending by academic research libraries. Fourth-quarter EBITDA was
flat because of higher technology platform costs and employee expenses. As a
result, ProQuest's EBITDA margin fell to the low-teens percentage area for the
12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, down from the high-teens in the prior-year
period. We currently expect very modest improvement in the EBITDA margin in
2012, and we don't expect it to approach the historical range again until 2013
or 2014.
Pro forma for the refinancing transaction, debt to EBITDA for the year ended
Dec. 31, 2011 was steep, in the high-7x area. For 2012, we expect the
company's debt leverage to improve to the mid-7x area because of modest EBITDA
growth. ProQuest's EBITDA coverage of interest was thin, in the mid-1x area,
for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, down from more than 2.5x in the
prior-year period. We expect it will remain in the mid-1x area in 2012.
Liquidity
We believe that ProQuest has "adequate" liquidity (based on our criteria) to
cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity
profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and
facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by
1.2x or more. Debt maturities over the next 12 months are minimal.
-- We believe that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20%
drop in forecasted EBITDA over the next 12 months.
-- The company has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by
15% to 20% without breaching covenants, in our view. The first quarter-turn
step-down will take place in the first quarter of 2013.
-- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment,
and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $48 million as of Dec.
31, 2011, our expectation of moderately positive discretionary cash flow, and
full availability under the new $40 million revolving credit facility.
ProQuest generated modest positive discretionary cash flow over the most
recent 12 months. We believe that discretionary cash flow will remain about
flat this year, as benefits from lower costs are offset by higher capital
expenditures and interest expense. Working capital was a small contributor to
cash flow, and we do not expect that to change in 2012. We expect capital
expenditure needs to increase in 2012 as the company continues its platform
migration. Scheduled debt amortization is minimal at about $1.5 million per
year.
The company's credit agreement contains financial covenants that include total
leverage and interest coverage requirements. The company has an adequate
cushion of compliance with its total leverage covenant and interest coverage
covenant to support the 'B-' rating, in our view.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the transaction will
provide the company adequate headroom with financial covenants and some
liquidity to support potential delays and additional costs associated with its
technology platform migration. Still, we believe that ProQuest's credit
metrics will likely remain weak over the intermediate term. We could lower the
rating if our assessment of the company's liquidity profile changes to "less
than adequate," or if compliance with financial covenants declines to below
15%. We could also lower the rating if we become convinced that economic
weakness will result in additional budgetary pressure on customers, causing
revenue and EBITDA declines or discretionary cash flow to swing negative.
Although less likely, we would consider an upgrade if the company can achieve
organic top-line growth on a sustained basis, reduce leverage to below 7x, and
maintain a 20% cushion of compliance with financial covenants.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
ProQuest LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 1
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 4
ProQuest Notes Co.
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 4