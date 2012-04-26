Overview -- U.S. library content provider ProQuest completed the issuance of a new $150 million first-lien term loan due 2018 and $40 million revolver due 2017, and used the proceeds to refinance its existing credit facility. -- We are revising our 'B-' rating outlook on the company to stable from negative. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ProQuest will maintain an adequate cushion of compliance and adequate liquidity based on the recent transaction to support the current rating. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Ann Arbor, Mich.-based ProQuest LLC to stable from negative. We affirmed all existing ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that the transaction has provided flexibility to accommodate some revenue volatility and technology risk associated with the migration of clients to a new technology platform. We believe that the company will be able to maintain an adequate cushion of compliance and adequate liquidity over the next 12 months to support the 'B-' rating, absent a debt-financed acquisition or further significant cost overrun. The 'B-' corporate credit rating reflects our view that operating performance will likely remain weak over the near term, which could result in deteriorating credit measures and liquidity pressure. Many of ProQuest's corporate and government clients are facing significant budgetary pressure and have reduced their spending allocations for libraries, resulting in an unfavorable near-term operating outlook for the company. In our view, ProQuest's business risk profile is "weak" (as per our criteria) because of mature and unfavorable fundamentals of some key end markets. We view the company as having a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile because of its high debt leverage and a history of debt-financed acquisitions and distributions to its owners. ProQuest is a content provider to more than 12,000 academic, government, corporate, and public libraries. The company converts proprietary information from publishers into electronically accessible databases. ProQuest's end markets are relatively mature, and growth is likely to require acquisitions and product or geographical expansion, which entail significant risk. The company derives the majority of its revenues from academic libraries, followed by corporate and government customers and public and school libraries. This has made its revenue stream susceptible to pervasive budget pressures, which we believe will continue. Competition within the industry is intense, and pricing increases generally have been limited to an inflationary pace. At the same time, demand for the company's products (especially from academic libraries) has historically been fairly steady. During the 2009 recession, the company did not raise its prices on most products, but its operating performance remained relatively stable. ProQuest's technology platform migration is consuming more time and resources than planned, contributing to higher costs and EBITDA pressure. We believe cost pressure from the technology platform migration could persist through at least the first half of 2012. Mature growth prospects, pressure on public funding, and a highly competitive market all remain key factors in performance. As a result, under our base-case scenario, we expect flat to modestly positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012. If the technology platform migration is successful, EBITDA could modestly exceed our expectations. In the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, ProQuest's revenue increased 6.7% year over year, primarily from acquisitions. Organic revenue was flat, as a decline in spending by corporate and public libraries was largely offset by growth in spending by academic research libraries. Fourth-quarter EBITDA was flat because of higher technology platform costs and employee expenses. As a result, ProQuest's EBITDA margin fell to the low-teens percentage area for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, down from the high-teens in the prior-year period. We currently expect very modest improvement in the EBITDA margin in 2012, and we don't expect it to approach the historical range again until 2013 or 2014. Pro forma for the refinancing transaction, debt to EBITDA for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 was steep, in the high-7x area. For 2012, we expect the company's debt leverage to improve to the mid-7x area because of modest EBITDA growth. ProQuest's EBITDA coverage of interest was thin, in the mid-1x area, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, down from more than 2.5x in the prior-year period. We expect it will remain in the mid-1x area in 2012. Liquidity We believe that ProQuest has "adequate" liquidity (based on our criteria) to cover its needs over the next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. Debt maturities over the next 12 months are minimal. -- We believe that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in forecasted EBITDA over the next 12 months. -- The company has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 15% to 20% without breaching covenants, in our view. The first quarter-turn step-down will take place in the first quarter of 2013. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $48 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, our expectation of moderately positive discretionary cash flow, and full availability under the new $40 million revolving credit facility. ProQuest generated modest positive discretionary cash flow over the most recent 12 months. We believe that discretionary cash flow will remain about flat this year, as benefits from lower costs are offset by higher capital expenditures and interest expense. Working capital was a small contributor to cash flow, and we do not expect that to change in 2012. We expect capital expenditure needs to increase in 2012 as the company continues its platform migration. Scheduled debt amortization is minimal at about $1.5 million per year. The company's credit agreement contains financial covenants that include total leverage and interest coverage requirements. The company has an adequate cushion of compliance with its total leverage covenant and interest coverage covenant to support the 'B-' rating, in our view. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the transaction will provide the company adequate headroom with financial covenants and some liquidity to support potential delays and additional costs associated with its technology platform migration. Still, we believe that ProQuest's credit metrics will likely remain weak over the intermediate term. We could lower the rating if our assessment of the company's liquidity profile changes to "less than adequate," or if compliance with financial covenants declines to below 15%. We could also lower the rating if we become convinced that economic weakness will result in additional budgetary pressure on customers, causing revenue and EBITDA declines or discretionary cash flow to swing negative. Although less likely, we would consider an upgrade if the company can achieve organic top-line growth on a sustained basis, reduce leverage to below 7x, and maintain a 20% cushion of compliance with financial covenants. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors, July 2, 2010 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From ProQuest LLC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Negative/-- Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 4 ProQuest Notes Co. Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 4