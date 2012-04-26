April 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to Molson Coors Brewing Company's (Molson Coors) and related entities; $1.9 billion senior unsecured notes offering, revolving credit facility, term loans and convertible notes: Molson Coors Brewing Company (Parent) --$1.9 billion senior unsecured notes; --$550 million revolving credit facility at 'BBB'; --$150 million four year U.S. term loan at 'BBB'. Molson Coors Holdco Inc. (a 100% owned subsidiary of Molson Coors) --500 million Euro zero coupon senior unsecured convertible notes due in 2013 at 'BBB'. Target FinCo (a 100% owned subsidiary of Molson Coors Holdco Inc.) --150 million Euro four year term loan at 'BBB'. Fitch initiated ratings on Molson Coors on April 3, 2012, following its announcement that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire StarBev for $3.5 billion. The ratings are as follows: Molson Coors Brewing Company (Parent) --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR of 'F2'; --Bank credit facility rating of 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB'. Molson Coors International LP (a 100% owned subsidiary of Molson Coors) --Long-term IDR of 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB'. Coors Brewing Company (a 100% owned subsidiary of Molson Coors) --Long-term IDR of 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Proceeds from the senior unsecured notes offering, convertible notes issuance, bank borrowings and cash on hand will be used to fund the company's $3.5 billion acquisition of StarBev. The $1.9 billion senior unsecured notes are expected to be issued in three tranches maturing in five years, 10 years and 30 years. The notes will be guaranteed jointly and severally on a full and unconditional senior unsecured basis by certain Molson Coors subsidiaries and will rank equally with the company's existing unsecured and unsubordinated debt. The indenture for the notes will have certain covenants, which will, restrict the company's and its subsidiaries ability to: incur certain debt secured by liens; engage in certain sale-leaseback transactions; and consolidate, merge or transfer all or substantially all of its assets. The notes have a mandatory redemption feature that in the event that the acquisition is not completed on or prior to Nov. 2, 2012 the company would have to redeem them. The notes also have a provision that would require the company to repurchase them upon both a change of control and a downgrade below investment grade by the rating agencies. In addition to the customary provision of specified representations and warranties and covenants, including, among other things, covenants that restrict Molson Coors Brewing Company and its subsidiaries' ability to incur certain additional priority indebtedness, create or permit liens on assets or engage in mergers or consolidations, the revolving credit facility and the term loan agreement also require the company to maintain similar maximum leverage ratio, as defined in the revolving credit agreement and the term loan agreement total consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA of (i) 4.00:1.00, during the period from April 3, 2012 to and including Sept. 30, 2012, stepping down and therefore becoming more restrictive to 3.75:1.00, during the period from Oct. 1, 2012 to and including March 31, 2013, and (iii) 3.50:1.0 thereafter. The convertible notes are senior unsecured obligations, mature Dec. 31, 2013 and will be issued by Molson Coors Holdco Inc. to CVC Capital Partners Limited. The convertible notes will be guaranteed by Molson Coors Brewing Company. The convertible notes will allow the holder to put the security to the issuer beginning on the earlier of (i) the date that is 30 days after the company announced its 2012 annual financial results and (ii) March 31, 2013 and ending on Dec. 19, 2013. The convertible notes will contain provisions for cross acceleration that will be triggered in the event of default similar to the notes issued by Molson Coors International LP pursuant to an indenture dated as of Oct. 6, 2010. The company's pro forma leverage total debt to EBITDA, including dividends from the MillerCoor joint venture (JV) is expected to be approximately 3.5 times (x), which is high for the rating category. However, free cash flow (FCF), calculated by Fitch as cash flow from operations (CFFO) less capital expenditures and dividends, for the combined entity is estimated in excess of $600 million annually and is expected to be used for debt reduction in the near term. StarBev had revenues of approximately $1 billion and recurring EBITDA of $322 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. Molson Coors expects the acquisition to be accretive and that pre-tax operational synergies will grow to $50 million annual by 2015. The purchase price multiple is approximately 11.0x. The transaction is subject to the approval of certain European regulatory authorities and the company anticipates the closing within the second quarter of 2012. The acquisition bolsters the company's international business by adding premium brands in the Central and Eastern European Region and in contiguous regions such as Russia and the Ukraine. In addition to the geographic diversification, the StarBev acquisition also provides a platform for Molson Coors to expand its other brands in territories with favorable consumption trends. Following the acquisition about 14% of the company's revenue will be generated from emerging markets mainly within continental Europe. Molson Coors' ratings are supported by its strong market share positions in large profitable, albeit mature beer markets. The company has the second leading market share in the U.S. (through its MillerCoors LLC JV), Canada and the U.K. with 30%, 40%, and 19% share in the respective markets. Molson Coors brands are some of the most recognizable and valuable in the world and include Coors, Coors Light, Molson and Carling. In the U.S., Coors Light recently became the second best selling beer and Blue Moon is the largest craft beer brand. Most importantly, Molson Coors' generates significant cash flow. CFFO for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 was up 10.3% to $870 million. FCF was $404.6 million. Molson Coors' ratings further reflect the multi-year declines in beer volumes in the major markets of the U.S., Canada and the U.K. driven in part by shifting consumer preferences. There was modest improvement in the U.K. during 2011 due to the addition of the Modelo brands and the Sharp's brand. Wine and spirit consumption volume has continued to grow over the same time period. In line with trends of other large brewers, Molson Coors' sales to retailers (STRs) of beer in 2011 declined 2.3%, 1% and increased 1.6% in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., respectively. Craft brewers in the U.S. have largely bucked the volume declines and posted double digit volume increases, but the craft brewing segment is still relatively small compared to the overall beer market. The company's ratings incorporate the consolidating nature of the global beer industry its maturity, particularly in highly developed markets. The demonstrated ability to reap efficiencies and synergies from scale has encouraged M&A activity. As a result, the beer industry is heavily consolidated on a global and local level. Many beer markets are structured as oligopolies or quasi-monopolies, with high barriers to entry given the distribution networks that industry leaders have built over the years and the long-standing loyalty to locally branded products. While Molson Coors is smaller than its global peers, its family control makes it a difficult target. A positive rating action is not anticipated in the near term as the company's credit measures are weak for the rating category. However, if Molson Coors delevers within a 18-24 month period as expected and effectively integrate StarBev operations, while maintaining its cash flow profile and is committed to maintaining leverage in the low 2.0x a positive rating action would be considered. A negative rating action could result from a failure to reduce debt and leverage is maintained above 3.0x for an extended period. While not anticipated, pressure could also be placed on the ratings through deterioration in the acquisition so that it absorbed significant managerial and financial resources; or sustained material declines in EBITDA due to volume and/or margin contraction, possibly due to heightened competition or large debt-financed share repurchases. Molson Coors' funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage improved 2.1x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 from 2.5x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2010 as FFO benefited from the absence of a discretionary pension contribution that negatively impacted 2010 CFFO. Adjusted operating EBITDA to gross interest expense improved slightly to 10.5x. Although, large brewers are facing similar input cost inflation, Molson Coors and MillerCoors have been able to cut costs in order to sustain margins despite the pressures. However, Molson Coors' margins are lower than its larger peers. Fitch expects Molson Coors to continue to cut costs to move margins closer to its peer group over time. Including equity income from MillerCoors, Molson Coors total debt to adjusted operating EBITDA has been stable ranging between 1.7x-1.8x since year-end 2009. Fitch includes the equity income from MillerCoors within Fitch calculated credit measures since Molson Coors has a significant stake in the JV with 42% ownership and 50% voting control. Cash distributions from MillerCoors are regular and roughly equal Molson Coors' equity income in any period. Molson Coors' has an undrawn $400 million revolving credit facility. The credit facility expires in April 2015 and contains a leverage covenant limiting total debt to consolidated EBITDA including Molson Coors' proportional share of MillerCoors' EBITDA to not exceed 3.5x. This credit facility is likely to be amended to reflect covenants similar to the $550 million revolving credit agreement. As mentioned previously, given Molson Coors' high FCF generation and generally conservative financial policies with regard to dividends and share repurchases, Fitch expects the company to delever quickly and maintain sufficient liquidity.