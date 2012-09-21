(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Florentia Limited,
as follows:
EUR392m class A due September 2024 (XS0832456627): 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
EUR121m class B due September 2024 (XS0832457278): 'AAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
EUR141m class C due September 2024 (XS0832457864): 'Asf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
EUR50m class D due September 2024 (XS0832458086): 'BBBsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
EUR50m class E due September 2024 (XS0832458599): 'BBB-sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable
The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying
collateral, available credit enhancement and the transaction's sound legal
structure. Final ratings are subject to receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
This transaction is a securitisation arranged for the refinancing of senior
loans previously originated for the acquisition of a portfolio of German
multifamily housing assets managed by Vitus Immobilien S.a.r.l (Vitus; not
rated) and securitised in the Centaurus (Eclipse 2005-3) plc transaction in
2005. An escrow agreement will regulate the process of the refinancing; prior to
the refinancing date on 28th September 2012, funds from the note issuance will
be held in a refinancing account at Deutsche Bank AG ('A+'/Stable/'F1+').
The issuer will apply the issuance proceeds to advance the loans to German
limited partnerships and limited liability companies acting as borrowers.
The collateral is concentrated in 10 cities in West Germany (predominantly
Bremen, Kiel and Monchengladbach) and it is considered to be comparable to that
owned by other large multifamily housing companies in Germany. The cash flows
generated by the portfolio have been relatively stable over time, with occupancy
levels improving in recent years after a slight deterioration, mainly due to
modernisation and capital expenditure programs undertaken in 2007-2010. As a
result, the vacancy rate has decreased and the portfolio has now stabilised
around an occupancy ratio of 95%.
The securitised loan benefits from a moderate reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV)
of 64% (including the continuing debt), as well as a strong
debt-service-coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.62x and scheduled amortisation, which
will reduce the LTV to 60% at scheduled maturity in 2017. Fitch's estimates the
LTV to be higher, based on a 6% net equivalent yield and slightly more
conservative assumptions on stressed cost and vacancy assumptions.
Post refinancing, an aggregate amount of c.EUR207m of the borrowers' senior
ranking indebtedness will remain outstanding (the continuing debt). Payments
due on the continuing debt will rank ahead of those of the A1 senior loans. In
addition to the continuing debt, there are a number of further facilities
subordinated via an intercreditor agreement. These comprise the A1 junior loans,
the A2 loan and mezzanine loans; although, only the A1 senior loans are secured
by first-ranking land charges over the assets.
The transaction contains some positive features, which differ from vintage CMBS
deals. Firstly, the notes benefit from a seven year 'tail period' following
scheduled maturity in October 2017, allowing sufficient time for a protracted
workout and substantial de-leveraging if needed. Moreover, a mechanism
effectively capping Euribor at 8% of the interest rate payable on the notes
during the tail period is also envisaged. This feature partially mitigates the
risk of Euribor increase that could occur after scheduled maturity, when the
underlying loans will revert to floating rate.
Furthermore, the transaction does not envisage a controlling class. However, the
servicing agreement incorporates a clearly defined noteholder committee process,
which allows the servicer, or special servicer, to consult with a majority of
noteholders on material loan events such as modifications or waivers in respect
to the senior and subordinated loans, property disposals, and enforcement
proceedings, amongst others. The absence of a single controlling class,
typically able to obstruct loan workouts against the preference of the majority
of noteholders, is also seen as a transaction positive.
Finally, the transaction documentation allows for a termination of the asset
management contracts should the loans default, therefore facilitating a change
in management should the special servicer deem this replacement to be beneficial
for a successful work-out.
Deutsche Bank AG will perform the roles of liquidity facility provider, hedge
provider and issuer account bank. Whilst a sudden deterioration in Deutsche
Bank's ratings could negatively affect the notes' ratings, the triggers set in
the transaction documents are in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria (see
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated May 2012
available at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis will be detailed in the final
transaction report which will be available at www.fitchratings.com at
transaction closing, expected on 26th September 2012.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)