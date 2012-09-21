Overview
-- We are revising our outlook on Montreal-based Transcontinental Inc.
to negative from stable.
-- We base the outlook revision on our view of the ongoing headwinds the
company faces in the medium term, with possible declines in both organic
revenue and profitability given challenging industry fundamentals.
-- We are also affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'BBB'
long-term corporate credit rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that
Transcontinental could continue to experience declining organic revenue and
margin pressure in the medium term.
Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Montreal-based Transcontinental Inc. to negative from stable. At the same
time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings on the company, including its
'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating.
The outlook revision reflects our view of the ongoing headwinds the company
faces, with possible continued declines in organic revenue and profitability
given challenging industry fundamentals.
Transcontinental's operating performance was below our expectations in the
nine months ended July 31, 2012, with reported revenue and adjusted operating
profit declining 2.5% and 15.5%, respectively, on an organic basis, compared
with the same period in 2011. We believe that soft economic conditions in the
past few years have accelerated the digital substitution of content and
advertising from print, which will continue pressuring the company's print and
publishing-related businesses in the medium term.
Rationale
The ratings on Transcontinental reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the
company's satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk
profile (based on our criteria). We base our business risk assessment on
Transcontinental's leading market position in various segments of the Canadian
printing and publishing industries. We believe this is partially offset by the
company's participation in the challenging printing and publishing sectors.
These industries are facing secular declines and pricing pressure because of
industry overcapacity due to digital migration of printing and advertising.
Our financial risk assessment reflects the company's solid credit protection
measures and moderate financial policies.
Transcontinental is the largest printer and leading publisher of consumer
magazines in Canada, as well as the fourth-largest printer in North America.
Canada remains the company's primary market, generating 87% of revenue in
fiscal 2011 (ended Oct. 31). Company operations break down into two main
segments--printing and media:
-- Printing consists of printing newspapers, retail flyers, magazines,
educational books, catalogues, and marketing products. Excluding intersegment
eliminations and other activities, this sector represented 68% of revenue and
85% of reported adjusted operating income for the nine months ended July 31,
2012.
-- Media consists of publishing magazines, community newspapers, and
books; door-to-door distribution of advertising materials; digital assets; and
marketing products and services using new communication platforms. This
segment made up the balance of revenue and reported adjusted operating income.
Media has been particularly hard hit this year with a reduction in revenue and
reported adjusted operating income of 4.8% and 41.3%, respectively, on an
organic basis for the nine months ended July 31, 2012, compared with the same
period in 2011. Given lower profitability, the company recorded an asset
impairment charge of C$180 million related to goodwill in the Media segment.
In March 2012, Transcontinental completed an asset swap with Wisc.-based
Quad/Graphics Inc. (BB+/Negative/--), valued at about US$85 million, by
closing its acquisition of Quad/Graphics' Canadian business. As part of the
transaction, the company sold its Mexican operations and a portion of its
black and white book printing business destined for U.S. export to
Quad/Graphics in September 2011. We view the transaction positively as it
boosts the company's revenue base and provides for cost-saving opportunities.
Transcontinental has indicated that it expects the transaction to increase
EBITDA by about C$40 million over a two-year period, with C$20 million coming
in the 12 months following closing.
Our base-case scenario incorporates our expectation that Transcontinental's
revenue could increase in the low-to-mid single-digit percent range in the
next year, based largely on the contribution of acquisitions, namely the
Quad/Graphics Canadian business and transactions completed in the media
segment. While we believe that the EBITDA margin will remain pressured in the
medium term, it should stabilize somewhat next year because of synergies
attained with the Quad/Graphics integration. Furthermore, we expect free cash
flow to remain positive, which should allow for additional debt repayment.
Transcontinental's revenue increased 4.0% in the nine months ended July 31,
2012, compared with the same period in 2011, because of acquisitions. Still,
organic revenue was down 2.5% in this period due to declines of 1.3% and 4.8%,
respectively, in printing and media. The company's reported adjusted operating
margin (before amortization) decreased to 15.3% in the nine months ended July
31, 2012, from 17.4% in the same period last year, because of weakness in both
the printing and media segments, largely due to the impact of lower organic
revenue.
The company's credit protection measures (adjusted for operating leases,
preferred shares [50% of which is treated as debt], and nonrecurring charges)
remained in line with the ratings for the 12 months ended July 31, with
adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.2x largely unchanged year-over-year because debt
repayment was offset by lower EBITDA. We are expecting leverage to improve to
between 1.5x-2.0x in 2013 based on lower debt and higher EBITDA.
Liquidity
The company has strong liquidity in our view, with positive free cash flow and
availability under its C$400 million revolving credit facility due February
2017. Transcontinental's liquidity position fluctuates significantly from
quarter to quarter because of the seasonal nature of revenues and cash flows.
In accordance with our criteria, relevant aspects of Transcontinental's
liquidity are as follows:
-- We see liquidity sources over uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the
next two years; we expect net sources to be positive even with a 30% drop in
EBITDA;
-- We believe that the company will maintain at least a 30% EBITDA
cushion on its financial covenants, which include a maximum net debt-to-EBITDA
ratio and minimum EBITDA interest coverage ratio;
-- Due to what we view as Transcontinental's good discretionary cash flow
generation and revolver availability, we believe it could absorb high-impact,
low-probability adverse business developments;
-- Transcontinental appears to have good banking relationships and we
believe it has a generally high standing in the capital markets; and
-- The company displays prudent financial risk management, in our view.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that Transcontinental
might experience continued declining organic revenue and margin pressure given
difficult industry fundamentals. We could lower the ratings if
Transcontinental's operating performance remains soft or if we believe secular
risks have increased to an extent that changes our view of the company's
business risk profile or if debt leverage approaches 2.5x. Alternatively, we
could revise the outlook to stable if Transcontinental demonstrates
sustainable improvement in its operating performance, while maintaining
adjusted debt to EBITDA between 1.5x-2.0x.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Transcontinental Inc.
Outlook Revised To Negative
To From
Corporate credit rating BBB/Negative/-- BBB/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Preferred stock
Canada scale P-3(High)
Global scale BB+
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.