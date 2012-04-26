Overview
-- U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp. has announced
that it is negotiating an early termination of the Founder Well Participation
Program (FWPP) after revelations about the CEO's personal transactions
revealed shortcomings in the company's existing corporate governance
practices. The board is currently reviewing financing agreements between the
CEO and third parties.
-- Turmoil resulting from these developments could hamper Chesapeake's
ability to meet the massive external funding requirements stemming from its
currently weak operating cash flow and continuing aggressive capital spending.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt issue
ratings on Chesapeake to 'BB' from 'BB+', and lowering the ratings on two
affiliates--Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC and Chesapeake Midstream
Partners L.P.
-- We are placing all these ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy Corp., including the corporate credit
rating to 'BB' from 'BB+', and lowered ratings on two related
entities--Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC and Chesapeake Midstream Partners
L.P. At the same time, we placed all these ratings on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rationale
The downgrade and CreditWatch placement reflect our view that recent
revelations about personal transactions undertaken by Chesapeake's CEO
relating to the company's unusual FWPP underscore shortcomings in Chesapeake
Energy Corp.'s corporate governance practices. Under the FWPP, Chesapeake's
CEO, Aubrey McClendon can, before the beginning of each year, elect to take a
small (up to 2.5%, subject to certain restrictions) working interest in all of
the wells Chesapeake drills during that year. Recent press reports have
revealed that Mr. McClendon has obtained loans to fund his investments under
the FWPP from third parties (such as EIG Global Energy Partners LLC) who, at
the same time, were also significant participants in financing transactions
with Chesapeake. Mr. McClendon has also at times sold his interests in certain
fields, in conjunction with asset sales by Chesapeake. We believe these
transactions heighten the potential for unmanaged and unmonitored conflicts of
interest, or the perception thereof. Under the terms of the FWPP, there has
been no effective mechanism to protect against conflicts of interest, in our
view. Indeed, Chesapeake has previously stated that the company does not
review or approve financings of Mr. McClendon's personal assets, including his
FWPP interests. It is our understanding that Mr. McClendon has also been under
no obligation to disclose his dealings with third parties which also have
lending, investment, or advisory relationships with the company.
Chesapeake today has announced that its board and Mr. McClendon have committed
to negotiate the early termination of the FWPP, which otherwise would have
expired at the end of 2015. The company also announced that the Board is
reviewing financing arrangements between Mr. McClendon (and the entities
through which he participates in the FWPP) and any third party that has had a
relationship with the company in any capacity. The board has also confirmed
that it did not previously review, approve, or have knowledge of the specific
transactions engaged in by Mr. McClendon or the terms of those transactions.
In our view this represents a significant governance deficiency.
Turmoil resulting from these developments--and from potential revelations
resulting from the board investigation--could hamper Chesapeake's ability to
meet the massive external funding requirements stemming from its currently
weak operating cash flow and aggressive capital spending. Chesapeake's
production is heavily skewed toward natural gas, and natural gas prices are
severely depressed at this time. Although hedge-related gains had been an
important support to Chesapeake's earnings and cash flow in recent years, the
company terminated its natural-gas related hedge positions in late 2011.
Chesapeake is in the midst of an extensive repositioning of its business mix,
placing more emphasis on production of crude oil and natural gas liquids
(collectively, liquids). The company's excellent drilling record and large
acreage positions in the most promising North American liquids-rich basins
afford confidence about its ability to make this transition.
However, Chesapeake faces very large external funding requirements to sustain
the aggressive planned investment needed to effect its strategic shift. In its
investor presentation dated April 17, 2012, Chesapeake gave guidance of total
investment of $10.9 billion to $12.4 billion in 2012, and $10.5 billion to
$12.3 billion in 2013. This guidance encompasses well costs on proved and
unproved properties, acquisition of unproved properties, and investment in
oilfield services and midstream assets. Based on our estimates and price deck
assumptions (including natural gas price of $2.00/btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013,
and $3.50 thereafter), we expect Chesapeake's funds from operations to total
only $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion in 2012 and $5.4 billion to $5.8 billion in
2013, implying massive internal funding shortfalls.
To help fund its planned investment, Chesapeake has stated that it is
targeting sales of proved and unproved properties, and monetization of
oilfield services, midstream, and other assets, totaling $10 billion to $12
billion in 2012, and $4.0 billion to $6.5 billion in 2013. Chesapeake is asset
rich, and it has been adept at structuring varied and innovative transactions
to generate funds, including outright asset sales, formation of joint ventures
(JVs), issuance of securities by a royalty trust and by newly formed
subsidiaries, and issuances of volumetric production payment (VPP)
obligations. However, Chesapeake's ability to continue executing such
transactions on favorable terms depends largely on capital market receptivity.
From our analytical perspective, some of the company's actions to raise funds
dilute the benefit of debt reduction, which it is also pursuing. Based on our
price deck, we anticipate that coverage metrics over the next two years will
be weak even for the revised rating--with debt to EBITDA higher than 5x and
EBITDA of less than $4 billion in 2012 and less than $5 billion in
2013--before Chesapeake's liquids production increases sufficiently to offset
the effect of persisting depressed natural gas prices.
CreditWatch
As part of our CreditWatch review, Standard & Poor's will take account of the
conclusions of the board's investigation; the terms under which the FWPP is
terminated; Chesapeake's ongoing capital-raising initiatives; and potential
changes to its growth strategy, financial policies, and governance structure.
At this time, we cannot rule out further ratings downgrades of more than one
notch; for example, if we believe that asset monetization actions will fall
short of plans and that offsetting actions won't be taken to preserve
liquidity and limit the increase in financial leverage.
The ratings on Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC and Chesapeake Midstream
Partners L.P. are constrained by our ratings on Chesapeake, given the extent
of Chesapeake's ownership control over these entities, and the close business
ties between Chesapeake and these entities.
Over time, we could elevate Chesapeake Midstream Partners L.P. ratings above
those of Chesapeake Energy if it achieves greater customer diversity and
remains committed to conservative financial policies. However, given the large
list of future drop-down candidates from Chesapeake, we do not anticipate any
ratings separation in the near term.
Ratings List
Downgraded; On CreditWatch
To From
Chesapeake Energy Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/-- BB+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BB/Watch Neg BB+
Recovery Rating 3 3
Preferred Stock B/Watch Neg B+
Chesapeake Oilfield Operating LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/-- BB+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BB /Watch Neg BB+
Recovery Rating 4 4
Chesapeake Oilfield Finance Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB/Watch Neg BB+
Recovery Rating 4 4
Chesapeake Midstream Partners L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/-- BB+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BB/Watch Neg BB+
Recovery Rating 4 4
CHKM Finance Corp.
Senior Unsecured BB/Watch Neg BB+
Recovery Rating 4 4