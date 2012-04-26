Overview -- We expect Houston-based marine transportation company Kirby Corp. to gradually improve its financial profile, benefiting from debt paydown, strong contract coverage, and increased earnings and cash flow from acquisitions made last year. -- We are affirming our 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on Kirby. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's earnings will increase, enabling the company to reduce debt and restore its solid financial profile. Rating Action On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on Kirby Corp. The outlook is stable. Rationale We are affirming our ratings on Kirby because we believe that the company's financial profile will gradually improve with higher earnings and strong cash flow generation. We expect the company to use a portion of its cash to pay down debt, including the $540 million term loan it obtained during 2011, mainly to finance the acquisition of K-Sea, a coastal liquid barge transportation company. Still, we assume Kirby will make modest acquisitions periodically to bolster operations. This limits upside potential to Kirby's rating in our analysis. The ratings on Kirby reflect the company's strong position in the domestic inland and coastal bulk liquid barge industries; its solid balance sheet; and stable revenues under mostly fixed-rate, long-term contracts. In 2011, about 75% of the transportation segment revenues came from contracts; the company generated 25% on a spot basis (i.e., based on real-time rates). We expect the company to keep a similar distribution during 2012. Exposure to moderate cyclical demand swings in certain markets, ongoing investment and acquisition activity, and the competitive nature of the industry somewhat offset these strengths. We characterize Kirby's business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as "modest," and its liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. Kirby currently operates about 27% of U.S. inland tank barges and is twice the size of the next largest competitor. The recent acquisitions increased the transportation segment's service offerings and geographical diversity. Following the acquisition of K-Sea in July 2011, Kirby became one of the largest operators of U.S. domestic coastwise liquid barges, with about 11% market share of coastwise transportation of oil and refined products (including transportation by tankers). Kirby is the only operator with a presence on the East Coast, West Coast, Alaska, and Hawaii. The 2011 acquisition of Enterprise Marine expanded operations into transportation and delivery services for ship bunkers (engine fuel). With the 2011 acquisition of United Holdings, the engine services business expanded into land-based diesel engine manufacturing and services businesses. Kirby's active fleet consists of 806 inland tank barges supported by 242 towing vessels and 59 coastal tank barges supported by 65 tugboats. The entire active inland tank barge fleet is double-hulled and has an average age of 18.9 years-in line with the national average of about 19 years. All but three of the coastal tank barges are double hulled. The double-hull vessels have an average age of 9.6 years; the tugboats and towboats have an average age of 26.8 years and 31.1 years, respectively. Kirby faces competition from other modes of freight transportation, including railroad tank cars, which are less cost-effective but a faster mode of transportation. As of Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 43% and debt to capital was 42%, lower than historical ratios but still appropriate for the rating. Kirby's credit measures have varied over time, reflecting the timing and size of acquisitions and investments, as well as the effect of fluctuating end-market demand and cyclicality on earnings. After taking into consideration potential moderate sized acquisitions, we still expect credit measures to improve over the next year with FFO to debt approaching the low-50% area and debt to capital of less than 40%. Liquidity Kirby has strong liquidity under our criteria. We believe its sources of cash will comfortably exceed its uses during the next 12 months. Liquidity sources include moderate unrestricted cash and moderate availability under the unrated $250 million revolving credit facility. The revolving credit facility allows for an increase in the commitments of the banks to a maximum of $325 million, subject to the consent of each bank that elects to participate in the increased commitment. We expect Kirby to generate sufficient cash flow for working capital purposes. We assumed the high end of the company's stated capital spending range of $265 million-$275 million primarily for fleet replacement and periodic dry-docking expenses. We also assumed moderate-size acquisitions during 2012. As a result, we expect moderate drawdown under the revolver over the next year. In accordance with Standard & Poor's liquidity methodology and assumptions, we believe the relevant aspects of Kirby's liquidity include: -- Cash sources exceeding cash uses by more than 1.5x, the minimum for a strong designation, for the next year, and more than 1x over the next 24 months; -- Our expectation that net sources would be positive, even with a 30% drop in EBITDA--consistent with our criteria standard of 30% -- Sufficient covenant headroom for forecast EBITDA to decline by 30% without the company breaching coverage tests, and debt 25% below covenant limits; -- Very prudent risk management in our view and the ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events without refinancing; and -- Kirby's well-established solid relationships with banks, in our view, demonstrated its ability to arrange credit facilities. Kirby's credit agreement contains certain provisions, covenants, and restrictions customary for this type of debt, including restrictions on mergers and acquisitions, additional indebtedness, asset sales, dividends, investments, leases, and changes in business lines. The company's debt agreements do not contain rating triggers that could limit additional borrowings or accelerate the payment of any funds outstanding. In addition, the company must comply with interest coverage and debt to capital covenants. Kirby currently has considerable cushion against these covenants, and we expect it to remain in compliance. The covenants use different definitions of EBITDA and debt than Standard & Poor's does. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will gradually improve its financial risk profile as it repays debt from recent acquisitions, with support from strong cash flow and an expanding revenue base of mostly committed contract revenues. We could lower the ratings if earnings decline because of cyclical pressures or if further substantial debt-financed acquisitions cause FFO to total debt to remain less than 45% for a sustained period. Given Kirby's history of acquisitions, we are less likely to raise the ratings unless the company's financial policy becomes conservative, such that FFO to total debt averages more than 60% and debt to capital averages less than 25%. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Kirby Corp. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/--