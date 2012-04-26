Overview
-- Aetna has a very strong business profile, earnings, and
financial
flexibility, and strong liquidity.
-- We are revising our outlook on Aetna to positive from stable and
affirming our counterparty credit rating.
-- We are revising the group status of some of Aetna's HMOs and other
companies to core from strategically important, and upgrading them.
-- We expect Aetna generally to preserve and somewhat enhance its very
strong business profile, operating performance, and financial flexibility.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) and its operating subsidiaries to positive from stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit rating on Aetna
Inc. and our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings
on Aetna's core operating company, Aetna Life Insurance Co. (ALIC). In
addition, we revised the group status of Aetna's HMO and other companies (see
list below) to core from strategically important, resulting in our raising the
long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on these
companies to 'A+' from 'A'. We also withdrew our counterparty credit and
financial strength ratings on Aetna's subsidiaries (see list below) that were
merged into other entities.
Rationale
Aetna's business and financial profiles are relatively strong compared with
its peers', and the company is well positioned to preserve its credit profile
in an improved but moderately stressed marketplace.
Aetna's operating performance, discretionary cash-flow generation, liquidity,
and financial flexibility are very strong and well supported by the scale and
increasing diversification of its core businesses. In our opinion, the
company's credit characteristics suggest the potential for a higher rating
assignment within 12 months. Aetna's exposure to health-care reform-driven
margin compression was not significant. Nevertheless, industry risk remains
somewhat elevated regarding heightened regulatory scrutiny relative to pricing
and the near-term uncertainty related to the Accountable Care Act litigation
challenging the constitutionality of the Health Care Reform legislation passed
in March 2010.
For year-end 2012, we expect total revenue to exceed $36 billion and for
medical membership to be about 18.5 million. We expect pretax GAAP operating
income to be $2.6 billion to $3 billion (about a 7.5% return on revenue )
and cash flow (EBITDA) of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion (about a 9.5% margin).
If Aetna were to perform at a level consistent with these expectations,
adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would be in our intermediate-term
expectation of 9x-13x. These results combined with expected cash and
marketable securities of $700 million to $1 billion at the holding company and
unregulated subsidiaries at year-end 2012 would likely continue to support
very strong liquidity and financial flexibility.
Our rating on the holding company, Aetna Inc., is two notches lower than our
ratings on the core operating companies. This reflects the holding company's
dependence on dividends from the operating companies for debt servicing and
the regulatory restrictions that prevent the free flow of funds within the
organization. The two-notch gap is narrower than the standard three-notch gap
because the dividends from Aetna's subsidiaries are fairly well diversified,
and we consider Aetna's holding-company metrics (debt leverage and interest
coverage) to be strong for the rating category. In 2012, we expect the holding
company to receive dividends of $1.7 billion to $2 billion from the operating
companies, of which approximately two-thirds will come from regulated
insurance subsidiaries, which is slightly more than ordinary dividend capacity.
We expect other key holding-company metrics to remain conservative for the
rating category. We expect adjusted leverage of about 35% and
operating-company capitalization to remain significantly in excess of
regulatory requirements and prudent relative to our capital model. The
difference is largely a result of our double-leverage adjustment, which
reduced the amount of recognized statutory capital supporting the company's
business.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Aetna will generally grow
and diversify its revenue base and sustain pricing flexibility in its key
geographies and market segments. Further supporting the positive outlook is
the sustained trend of diminishing downside risk associated with health-care
reform, including the range of scenarios tied to the recent U.S. Supreme Court
proceedings. We will likely raise the ratings by one notch within 12 months if
it becomes apparent that the company will meet our 2012 pretax operating
earnings expectations of $2.6 billion to $3 billion (about a 7.5% ROR),
indicating moderate revenue growth and a sustained financial profile. Although
unlikely, we could revise the outlook to stable or negative if Aetna were to
adopt a more aggressive financial policy resulting in sustained adjusted debt
leverage of more than 35% or adjusted EBITDA interest coverage less than our
normalized range expectation of 9x-13x. We also could revise the outlook to
stable if operating margins were to decline to less than 6.5% on a sustained
basis and the company is not willing or able to mitigate the situation through
offsetting changes in its financial policy.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Aetna Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2
Aetna Health and Life Insurance Co.
Aetna Life Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Positive/-- A+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Positive/-- A+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Aetna Inc.
Senior Unsecured A-
Commercial Paper A-2
Upgraded
To From
Aetna Dental Inc. (a New Jersey corporation)
Aetna Health of California Inc.
Aetna Health Insurance Co. of New York
Aetna Health Insurance Co.
Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New York corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Michigan corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Maine corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Georgia corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Connecticut corporation)
Aetna Dental of California Inc.
Aetna Dental Inc. (a Texas Corp.)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Positive/-- A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Positive/-- A/Stable/--
Not Rated Action
To From
Aetna Health Inc. (a Colorado corporation)
Aetna Health of the Carolinas Inc.
Aetna Health of Illinois Inc.
Aetna Health Inc. (an Oklahoma corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (an Arizona corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Washington Corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Tennessee corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Missouri corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Maryland corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Delaware corporation)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency NR/-- A/Stable/--