Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Southern California Public Power
Authority's gas project revenue bonds series 2007A and 2007B to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive.
Today's rating action follows Fitch's upgrade of American International Group
Inc.'s (AIG) Issuer Default Rating to 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook on Sept. 11,
2012. AIG acts as a guarantor to the commodity swap provider in the transaction.
AIG also guarantees the obligations of subsidiaries providing guaranteed
investment contracts for investment returns on the debt service fund and on the
balance in the working capital account. However, these obligations have been
collateralized.
The long-term ratings and Outlook on the above prepaid gas bonds are determined
by Fitch's assessment of the transaction structure and the credit quality of
entities involved in the transaction. Bond proceeds were used to fund the
prepayment of natural gas supplies between the issuer and the gas supplier, J.
Aron & Co.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
CHANGE IN COUNTERPARTY RATINGS: The long-term rating on the bonds will continue
to be determined by Fitch's assessment of the transaction structure, the role of
each counterparty in the structure, and their credit quality.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating Prepaid Energy Transactions', dated Aug. 7, 2012;
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated May 30,
2012;
--'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria', dated Feb. 28, 2012;
--'Prepay Gas Transactions: Focus on Counterparty Risk,' dated Feb. 23, 2009;
--'Southern California Public Power Authority (CA)' dated Oct. 1, 2007.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Criteria for Rating Prepaid Energy Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria
Prepay Gas Transactions: Focus on Counterparty Risk
Southern California Public Power Authority (CA)