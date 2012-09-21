Overview
-- United Parcel Service Inc.'s credit metrics have weakened as a
result of increased exposure to multiemployer pension plans (MEPPs) in recent
years.
-- This, coupled with the company's plans to continue making significant
shareholder rewards while pursuing a large acquisition, has led us to conclude
that credit metrics will remain below our previous expectations.
-- We are lowering our ratings on UPS by one notch, including lowering
the long-term corporate credit rating to 'A+' from 'AA-', and removing the
ratings from CreditWatch.
-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a further downgrade if
FFO to debt (before adjusting for MEPPs) falls to the mid-30% area due to
profit pressures, higher-than-expected shareholder rewards, or increased
pension obligations.
Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) to 'A+' from
'AA-'. We also lowered its short-term credit rating to 'A-1' from 'A-1+'. We
have removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with
negative implications on Feb. 17, 2012. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our assessment of UPS'credit profile, including the
impact of increased multiemployer pension plan (MEPP) exposure, current
financial policies, and the likely acquisition of TNT Express N.V. (BBB+/Watch
Pos/A-2). Even if the TNT transaction is not completed, we believe UPS'
current and projected credit metrics no longer support the previous ratings.
We characterize the company's business risk profile as "excellent" and its
financial risk profile as "intermediate".
UPS announced on March 19, 2012, that it had reached an agreement to acquire
TNT for EUR9.50 per share in cash, or an estimated $6.77 billion. On May 3,
2012, UPS announced that it plans to finance the TNT transaction with $5
billion of cash and $1.8 billion of debt. It also announced that it plans to
repurchase $1.5 billion of shares in both 2012 and 2013. We originally placed
our UPS ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on Feb. 17, 2012,
after UPS acknowledged that it had made a proposal to acquire TNT for EUR9 per
share in cash. TNT rejected the initial proposal but subsequently agreed to a
sweetened deal. Initially, UPS had hoped to close the transaction in the third
quarter of 2012. However, the European regulatory authorities have moved to a
phase two review, which means that the transaction, if approved, would likely
not close until late this year or early next year.
We believe the transaction will enhance UPS' business profile by bolstering
its position in Europe and providing it with growth opportunities in other
international markets where it currently has limited presence. However, the
transaction will initially cause credit metrics to deteriorate. Increased
potential liabilities related to MEPPs have also weakened UPS' financial
profile. We view the withdrawal liability related to these plans to be a debt
equivalent. The withdrawal liability has increased because of record-low
interest rates and low asset returns. In 2007, UPS withdrew from the troubled
Central States pension plan by paying $6.1 billion (pretax). Last month, the
company announced an agreement with the New England Teamsters and Trucking
Industry Pension Fund to restructure its plan, which has reduced the company's
total withdrawal liability somewhat. However, UPS' MEPP exposure remains
significant and is a contributing factor to the downgrade.
Given the company's current MEPP exposure, acquisition, and shareholder reward
plans, we believe it is unlikely that credit metrics would return to the
levels we expected in our previous ratings. The lower ratings reflect our
expectation that funds from operation (FFO) to debt will remain 40%-50% over
the next two years while the company integrates TNT. We also assume that this
ratio will gradually improve closer to 50% over that period. We calculated FFO
to debt by adjusting for cash in excess of $1 billion--which we view as
"excess cash" and net against debt, operating leases, reported post-retirement
obligations, and self insurance reserves. It excludes our adjustment for MEPP
exposure, which is based on confidential information that UPS supplied to
Standard & Poor's. We are not disclosing our MEPP-adjusted ratios because of
confidentiality concerns. Including the MEPP exposure, we now view the
company's financial profile as "intermediate."
Our ratings on UPS reflect its very strong position in ground parcel delivery
and substantial earnings and cash flow. Its participation in a competitive
industry with some exposure to cyclical demand pressures somewhat offsets
these strengths. UPS benefits from its position as the leading provider of
ground package delivery in the U.S. and from its significant presence in
domestic air express package delivery, international package delivery, and
logistics services.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-1', reflecting UPS' strong cash-generating ability
and liquidity, which significant investment requirements and likely efforts to
reward shareholders somewhat offset. The liquidity designation reflects our
belief that liquidity sources over the next year will exceed uses by at least
1.5x, the minimum level for a strong designation. We believe net sources would
be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 30% and that the company would
remain in compliance with key bank covenants. UPS has good relationships with
its banks, in our assessment, and has solid standing in the credit markets,
having successfully issued debt during periods of tight credit.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $7.3 billion as of June 30, 2012. UPS plans
to use $5 billion of cash to help fund the TNT transaction. UPS has two credit
agreements with a consortium of banks. One of these agreements provides
revolving credit facilities of $1.5 billion and expires in April 2013. The
other provides revolving credit facilities of $1 billion and expires in April
2017. As of June 30, 2012, there were no borrowings under either facility.
These facilities provide backup for commercial paper (CP). As of June 30,
2012, UPS had about $1.9 billion of CP outstanding.
UPS spent $3.6 billion on share repurchases in 2008 (in conjunction with its
change to a slightly less conservative financial policy), $561 million in
2009, $817 million in 2010, and $2.7 billion in 2011. During the first six
months of 2012, the company spent $885 million and plans to repurchase $1.5
billion in total this year and the same amount in 2013. This compares with net
cash from operating activities (as reported) of $8.4 billion in 2008, $5.3
billion in 2009, $3.8 billion in 2010, $7.1 billion in 2011, and $3.8 billion
in the first six months of 2012. UPS scaled back its share repurchase program
in 2009 and 2010 in the wake of the economic downturn and the weakening in its
credit metrics but has since increased its share repurchases as earnings have
rebounded. The company's plan to continue to make significant repurchases
while also pursuing a large acquisition is one of the factors contributing to
the downgrade. UPS also spends a significant amount on dividends. In 2011,
dividends totaled about $2 billion.
UPS spent $2 billion on capital expenditures in 2011 and $950 million in the
first six months of 2012. It has stated that it expects to spend about $2.2
billion on capital expenditures in 2012. As a percentage of revenues, capital
expenditures are running at the low end of the historical range (4% of
revenues compared with the historical 5%-8% of revenues).
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We expect UPS to continue to generate strong cash
flow and to manage its shareholder reward program in such a way as to maintain
credit metrics near the levels we have indicated as appropriate for the lower
ratings. We also expect the company to complete the TNT transaction and to
finance it with the combination of cash and debt UPS has previously announced.
If economic pressures cause cash flow and earnings to decline materially below
our expectations, the company encounters unexpected problems integrating the
TNT transaction, or pension obligations increase materially, such that FFO to
debt falls to the mid-30% area (before adjusting for MEPPs) and we no longer
believe it will improve to 50% over the next two years, we could lower the
ratings. If the company restores credit metrics to the levels we expect, with
FFO to debt of 40%-50% (before adjusting for MEPPs), and if the company
encounters no TNT-related integration issues, we could revise the outlook to
stable.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Removed from CreditWatch
To From
United Parcel Service Inc.
United Parcel Service of America Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+
United Parcel Service Inc.
Senior Secured A+ AA-/Watch Neg
Senior Unsecured A+ AA-/Watch Neg
Commercial Paper A-1 A-1+/Watch Neg
UPS Global Treasury PLC
Commercial Paper A-1 A-1+/Watch Neg
United Parcel Service of America Inc.
Senior Unsecured A+ AA-/Watch Neg