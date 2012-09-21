Overview
-- U.S.-based provider of industrial heat tracing products and services
Thermon Groups Holdings Inc., parent company of Thermon Industries Inc.
(Thermon), announced a secondary stock offering of 10 million shares.
-- We believe Thermon's financial policies could be less aggressive as a
result of the lower stake of the company's private equity sponsors.
-- We are placing the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rating Action
On Sept. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+'
corporate credit rating on San Marcos, Texas-based Thermon Industries Inc. on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects the potential for less aggressive financial
policies if Thermon's private equity sponsor reduces its stake in the company
in line with terms of the secondary offering announcement. Credit measures are
currently better than our expectations for the rating as a result of good
operating performance and debt reduction. On closing of the transaction, and
subject to our review of the terms and management's strategic and financial
objectives, we could raise the ratings, including the corporate credit rating,
one notch to 'BB-', remove the ratings from CreditWatch, and assign a stable
outlook.
The ratings reflect Thermon's "weak" business risk profile, characterized by
limited product and end market diversity, and its "aggressive" financial risk
profile. We expect the company to benefit from stable global demand for
Thermon's products from industrial and energy end markets. We also expect the
company to maintain an operating margin (before depreciation and amortization) of at least 20%. This should result in debt to EBITDA of about 2x,
better than the 4x to 5x we consider in line with the rating. Our fiscal 2013
forecast assumes good demand for Thermon's products and services in oil, gas,
power and chemical markets, resulting in low-double-digit growth in revenue.
The company should be able to reduce inventory now that its new manufacturing
facility is complete. This, in addition to modest capital expenditures, should
result in free cash flow generation of about $40 million.
We expect Thermon to maintain a leading position in the roughly $1 billion
market for industrial electric heat-tracing products and services. Heat
tracing is the external application of heat to pipes, tanks, and
instrumentation to maintain a certain temperature of the fluid or gas being
processed. The company is likely to continue to manufacture heat-tracing
cables and assemble ancillary components, representing minimal product
diversity. It also is likely to continue to provide design and engineering
services; turnkey solutions; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services to
heat-tracing systems. Thermon has limited end-market diversity; about
two-thirds of its revenues come from the oil and gas industry. Other end
markets include chemical, power, and commercial.
We believe Thermon's revenues will continue to be tied to the cyclical capital
expenditures of customers in these markets. The industrial electric
heat-tracing industry is concentrated, with the top two players making up a
large portion of the market. Thermon competes with larger, well-capitalized
Tyco International Ltd., which has the most extensive installed base globally
and is likely to keep its top position in the market. The integral nature of
Thermon's recurring maintenance services for a facility's operation partly
offsets these risks. This, along with the relatively small portion of total
facility expense that a heat-tracing system makes up, insulates the company
somewhat from end-market cyclicality.
Global energy demands should enable Thermon to maintain its good geographic
diversity; currently more than half of its revenues come from outside of the
U.S. Increased energy exploration in arctic climates, such as northern Canada
and Russia, could benefit the company. Thermon's cost structure is somewhat
flexible, allowing it to maintain an operating margin of approximately 20%
through the recent recession. We expect the company to maintain a operating
margin greater than 20% over the next couple of years.
We consider Thermon's financial risk profile "aggressive" because of its April
2010 acquisition by Code Hennessy & Simmons LLC, which was partly financed
through $210 million in senior secured notes. The company has since issued
shares publicly and used part of the proceeds to redeem a portion of the
notes. Subsequent debt redemptions have resulted in the ratio of total debt
(including operating leases) to EBITDA decreasing to 1.7x and funds from
operations (FFO) increasing to 34% of debt as of June 30, 2012. For the
ratings, we expect total debt to EBITDA of 4x to 5x and FFO to total debt of
10% to 15%.
Private-equity sponsors retain a controlling interest in the company, which in
our view reflects an aggressive financial policy that partly offsets good
credit measures. If the secondary offering is completed in line with terms the
company announced, we believe the financial policy could become less
aggressive. We expect the company to make bolt-on acquisitions using
accumulated cash, proceeds from the IPO, and incremental debt, which could
result in leverage returning to more than 4x.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch positive placement reflects our expectation that the secondary
offering would result in minority ownership by the company's private equity
sponsors and, in turn, could imply a less aggressive financial policy. When
the secondary offering is complete, subject to our review of the terms and
management's strategic and financial policies, we could raise the corporate
credit rating by one notch. We could remove the ratings from CreditWatch if
the proposed offering is delayed, cancelled, or completed on materially
different terms than currently proposed.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Thermon Industries Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Pos/-- B+/Stable/--
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
To From
Thermon Industries Inc.
Senior Secured B+/Watch Pos B+
Recovery Rating 3 3