Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has taken several rating actions on Del Monte Corporation (Del Monte). Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; --$750 million asset-based loan (ABL) revolver at 'BB/RR1'; --$1.3 billion unsecured notes at 'CCC+/RR6''. Due to its recovery analysis, Fitch has downgraded the following rating: --$2.6 billion secured term loan B to 'BB-/RR2' from 'BB/RR1'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable. At July 29, 2012, Del Monte had approximately $3.9 billion of total debt. Negative Outlook: The Negative Outlook on Del Monte's ratings is due to the fact that post LBO deleveraging is taking longer than Fitch had originally anticipated as total debt-to-operating EBITDA is likely to remain above 7.0x for 2013. The high leverage is due to weaker than expected operating performance in 2012 and potential margin pressure in 2013 due to high input costs. For the latest 12-month (LTM) period ended July 29, 2012, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 7.5 times (x), up from 6.3x at May 1, 2011 following Del Monte's leverage buyout (LBO) on March 8, 2011. LTM operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 2.1x, and funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage was 1.9x. LTM free cash flow (FCF) was $189.3 million. Fitch expects leverage and coverage metrics to remain relatively stable in fiscal 2013. Fitch's EBITDA calculation excludes derivative gains/losses which Del Monte currently reports below the operating line. Recent Operating Performance: During fiscal 2012, Del Monte's consolidated sales were flat while the firm's gross margin declined 240 basis points (bps) to 28.6%. The operating margin for Pet Products declined to 17.4% from 21.2% and to 6.5% from 9.6% for Consumer Products. Sales growth improved during the first quarter of fiscal 2013 but operating margins continued to decline due to higher ingredient and marketing costs. The declines during the first quarter exclude $19 million of cash gains from commodity hedges which are reported below the operating line. Del Monte announced a 5% - 7% price increase across its pet portfolio effective November 2012, or the second half of fiscal 2013. Fitch believes pricing and productivity savings, which have historically totaled 3% - 4% of cost of goods sold, will only partially offset cost pressure in fiscal 2013 due to the pricing lag and the weak consumer spending environment. Furthermore, FCF in 2013 could be at the low end of Fitch's normalized run rate of $100 million - $150 million due to higher inventory-related working capital. Rating Rationale: Del Monte's ratings reflect the firm's high financial leverage, good cash flow generation, ample liquidity, and competitive market position. Del Monte has well-known brands, many of which hold No. 1 and No. 2 market share positions, in categories facing favorable demographic trends. Pet food/snacks is benefiting from significant household dog and cat ownership while processed produce is supported by growing demand for healthier food. Del Monte is committed to driving innovation and investing behind its brands, which in addition to namesake Del Monte include Milk-Bone, Meow Mix, 9 Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits, Milo's Kitchen, Contadina and College Inn. Del Monte's credit profile benefits from the diversification provided by its high-margin pet food/snacks business and the cash flow contribution of its consumer foods operations. During the fiscal year ended April 29, 2012, Pet Products represented 51% of Del Monte's $3.7 billion of revenue and 73% of its $420 million of operating income excluding corporate expenses. Consumer Products represented the remaining 49% and 27%, respectively. Fitch remains concerned about the sustainability of Del Monte's margins in Pet Products given significantly larger and less levered competitors and the competitiveness of the category. As such, ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that Del Monte can maintain consolidated EBITDA margins in the mid-teens range over the long run and that the company can generate $100 million - $150 million FCF annually. Del Monte generates most of its FCF during the second half of its fiscal year because of seasonal working capital requirements. Recovery Ratings: The downgrade of Del Monte's secured term loan is due to Fitch's updated view that outstanding balances on the ABL revolver would have priority if the firm's balance sheet was restructured. Del Monte's ABL revolver has a first-priority lien on accounts receivable, inventory and cash (ABL Priority Collateral) which are more liquid assets. The ABL revolver has a second-priority lien on substantially all of Del Monte's other assets. The company's secured term loan has a first-priority lien on substantially all other assets and a second-priority lien on ABL Priority Collateral. Fitch's recovery analysis assumes revolver capacity, based on a historical average of a firm's ABL borrowing base, would be fully drawn if a company was in distress. All of Del Monte's debt is guaranteed by domestic operating subsidiaries. The 'RR1' Recovery Rating on Del Monte's ABL revolver indicates that Fitch views recovery prospects on these obligations as outstanding at 91% or better. The 'RR2' rating on the firm's term loan reflects Fitch's opinion that recovery would be superior or in the 71% - 90% range. Lastly, the 'RR6' rating assigned to the company's senior unsecured notes denotes Fitch's belief that recovery would be poor at 10% or less if the bonds went into default. Liquidity, Maturities, and Covenants: Del Monte's liquidity is ample. At July 29, 2012, the company had $764.5 million of liquidity consisting of $272.4 million of cash and $492.1 million of revolver availability. Del Monte's undrawn ABL revolver, which matures March 8, 2016, had a borrowing base of $522.8 million. Letters of credit totaling $30.7 million were issued under the facility. The facility is bound by a springing fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1.0x. Del Monte is not subject to a maximum leverage or minimum EBITDA covenant. Scheduled maturities of long-term debt are minimal. As of July 29, 2012, $26.3 million is due annually beginning in fiscal 2014 through fiscal 2017. Del Monte's term loan requires quarterly principal payments of 0.25% of outstanding principal until maturity on March 8, 2018. On June 28, 2012, Del Monte made a payment of $91.1 million representing the excess annual cash flow payment due for fiscal 2012 therefore no maturities are due in fiscal 2013. The company is subject to mandatory term loan debt prepayment with up to 50% of excess cash flow, as defined by the company's credit agreement. What Could Trigger A Rating Action? Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Total debt-to-operating EBITDA above 7.0x beyond fiscal 2013 due to higher than expected margin contraction and/or increases in debt; --Top line weakness due to ineffective pricing and consistent volume declines, especially due to competitive pressures, along with a loss of market share; --Materially lower than expected FCF; --Large payouts to equity sponsors, particularly if financed with debt or paid during a period of operating weakness. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --An upgrade is not anticipated in the near-to-intermediate term. However, leverage in the low 5.0x range due to debt reduction and relatively stable margins could be cause for an upgrade. --Del Monte's Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable if effective pricing and productivity savings offset the majority of the company's cost pressures, margins stabilize near current levels, and FCF exceeds Fitch's expectations. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Finance Rating Hierarchy' (Aug. 16, 2012); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial Corporate Issuers' (Aug. 14 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Finance Rating Criteria Hierarchy (Interactive Compendium of Criteria Reports) Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers