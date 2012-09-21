Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA' rating to the following Laredo, TX
(the city) obligations:
--$11.435 million combination tax and revenue certificates of obligation (COs),
series 2012A;
--$4.63 million combination tax and revenue COs, series 2012B;
--$3.88 million public property finance contractual obligations (PPFCOs), series
2012.
The COs and PPFCOs are scheduled to sell via negotiation the week of Oct. 1,
2012. CO proceeds will be used to finance solid waste improvements. PPFCO
proceeds will be used to finance personal property purchases.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$322.7 million outstanding limited tax bonds at 'AA';
--$40.2 million outstanding sports venue sales tax revenue bonds at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The COs and PPFCOs are secured by an annual property tax levy limited to $2.50
per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV). The COs are additionally secured by a
pledge of limited net surplus revenues from the city's international toll bridge
system. The sales tax bonds are secured by a first lien on the city's 1/4%
sports venue sales tax.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND FINANCIAL PROFILE: The city's financial management is sound, aided by a
diverse general fund revenue stream, a demonstrated ability to respond to
changing economic conditions, and a solid fund balance policy which voters added
to the city's charter. Healthy reserve levels result from eight consecutive
years of general fund operating surpluses.
STABLE ECONOMY: Transportation, warehousing, and distribution sectors have
historically produced the city's core economic growth. More recently, Eagle Ford
natural gas and oil drilling activity has bolstered employment and sales tax
growth, which the city expects to continue and Fitch considers reasonable based
on recent trends (notwithstanding inherent environmental and regulatory risks).
MODERATE DEBT BURDEN: The overall debt burden is manageable as growth induced
capital pressures have been matched by solid TAV gains and the city's various
enterprise funds. Management prudently monitors five-year capital requirements
and does not anticipate issuing new general obligation debt within the next 12
months.
UNDERFUNDED PENSION: The city's pension system remains under-funded, but a
recent change in actuarial methodology by the state retirement system
administrator has modestly improved the pension's funded position.
SATISFACTORY DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: The sports venue sales tax, reauthorized by
a high percentage of voters, provides adequate debt service coverage for all
parity debt.
CREDIT PROFILE
Laredo continues to grow rapidly, with a population of 237,800, 35% higher than
the 2000 census. The population of its nearby sister-city in Mexico, Nuevo
Laredo, is estimated to add another 300,000 to the combined metropolitan center
referred to as 'Los Dos Laredos'.
STABLE ECONOMY
As the nation's largest inland port, Laredo's international trade activity has
historically fueled strong growth in its property tax base, which increased by a
compound annual average of 9% over the five years ending in fiscal 2010. While
TAV remained flat in fiscal years 2011 and 2012, the city anticipates modest
growth in the next several years, which Fitch considers reasonable based on
recent economic trends.
The city's unemployment rate of 7.5% as of June 2012 compares favorably to state
and national averages. Due to surging oil and gas exploration and production
within the expansive Eagle Ford Shale formation, the city's employment and labor
force growth rates have totaled 4%-5% in 2012. Wealth levels are low but are
growing faster than state or national averages; additionally, the city's lower
cost of living mitigates the low wealth levels as a credit concern.
STRONG FINANCIAL PROFILE
The city finances benefit from a diverse revenue stream comprised of property
taxes (equal to 39% of fiscal 2011 general fund revenues), charges for services
(22%), and sales taxes (19%). The large majority of charges for services are
comprised of international bridge toll revenues which by city ordinance must
equal 50% of bridge toll receipts.
The city consistently outperforms budget expectations, recording a general fund
operating surplus in each of the last eight fiscal years. In fiscal 2011, the
city posted a modest $574,000 net operating surplus, resulting in a large
unrestricted general fund balance of $34.7 million (equal to 23% of spending),
exceeding the 15% fund balance requirement per the city charter.
Continued positive results are projected for fiscal 2012. Aided by the continued
strong rebound of sales tax receipts, which is projected to grow by 12.9% based
on 11 months of actual receipts, the general fund is projected to add $1.6
million to fund balance in fiscal 2012. The proposed fiscal 2013 budget is
balanced and based on a 5.5% increase in sales tax revenues which Fitch
considers reasonable given recent trends.
MANAGEABLE DEBT
The CO offerings will fund solid waste system improvements and solid waste fee
revenue will be the actual source of repayment for the COs. Proposed large solid
waste fee increases in the fiscal 2013 budget will fully support the CO
offerings. The city's overall tax-supported debt is moderate at $2,371 per
capita and 5.1% of market value, after adjusting local school district debt for
substantial state support.
Including the current offerings, the principal payout rate of limited tax debt
is moderate with 61% of principal scheduled for retirement within 10 years. The
$670 million five-year capital plan is manageable and includes continued
development of the transportation and water / wastewater utility systems. The
city does not anticipate any additional general obligation debt within the next
12 months.
Maximum annual debt service coverage of the city's sports venue sales tax bonds
totals an adequate 1.7x based on fiscal 2011 revenues. Fitch notes debt service
is level through 2024. The sales tax bonds additional bonds test requires
coverage of at least 1.4x based on historic revenues. The bonds' debt service
reserve fund equals average annual debt service; the reserve is funded with
cash, although the city has an option to substitute a surety bond.
UNDERFUNDED PENSION OBLIGATIONS
The city provides retirement benefits for all of its employees (except
firefighters) through the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS). The city
historically fully funds its annual required contribution (ARC) but its funded
position remains well below average at 62.5% as of Dec. 31, 2010. A recent
change in TMRS' actuarial methodology improved the city's funded position from
54.6%. To improve its funded position, the city has been phasing in larger
contribution rates over the last four years and plans to achieve a 75% funded
ratio in three years.
The city provides retirement benefits to firefighters through a single employer
defined benefit pension plan, also funded at a below average position of 60.2%
as of March 31, 2010. Carrying costs for debt service and pensions are high at
29% of fiscal 2011 expenditures and likely to increase given likely future
additional borrowings and the pension funding ratios. The city funds OPEB on a
pay-go basis.