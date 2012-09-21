Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' to the following Laredo, Texas (the
city) revenue bonds:
--$43.1 million waterworks and sewer system (the system) revenue bonds, new
series 2012.
The bonds are expected to sell via negotiated sale the week of Oct. 1. Proceeds
will be used to fund system improvements and extensions and to pay for costs of
issuance. The series 2012 bonds will be issued with a debt service reserve
funded with cash.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA-' rating for the following outstanding debt:
--$148.4 million in outstanding waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an irrevocable first lien on and pledge of the net
revenues of the system including any additional revenues, income, receipts, and
other resources.
WEAK TREND IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE: The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's
concern regarding the lack of a detailed financial forecast given that the
system's declining trend in debt service coverage, slow debt amortization, and
additional debt plans, all of which suggest additional deterioration of the
credit profile.
WEAKENED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Coverage of senior lien obligations deteriorated
over the prior three years but remains at a strong level. Weak coverage of
all-in obligations is somewhat offset by the system's healthy cash position.
HIGHLY LEVERAGED WITH MANAGEABLE CIP: The system is highly leveraged and
expected to remain so due to the large debt funded capital projects recently
completed and currently in progress. The city's five-year capital improvement
plan (CIP) appears to be manageable and is predominantly to accommodate growth
and ongoing repair and rehabilitation needs.
MULTI-YEAR RATE INCREASES: Fitch views favorably the city's affordable rates and
the adoption of a 30-year rate package, which extends through 2037 and includes
moderate annual rate hikes.
GROWING ECONOMY: The service area has been experiencing moderate growth of
nearly 3% over the past five years. The city's unemployment rate is on par with
the state, but ranks below county and national averages. Wealth levels are low
but are growing faster than state or national averages.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING CHANGE
FURTHER DECLINE IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE: The inability to stabilize the
system's declining financial profile and rising debt levels over the near term
will likely lead to a rating downgrade.
CREDIT PROFILE
SUBSTANTIAL CAPITAL DEMANDS PRESSURE COVERAGE LEVELS
The system began a major capital improvement plan to expand capacity and
alleviate water pressure problems in 2009. This massive undertaking has resulted
in substantial debt issuance and declining debt service coverage. For fiscal
2011, all-in annual debt service (ADS) coverage including $8.7 million
subordinate lien debt and $95.6 million certificates of obligation was at 1.3x,
the same as in fiscal 2010, but declined from 2.5x in fiscal 2009. Coverage on
the senior bonds remained solid at 3.9 times (x) although Fitch expects coverage
levels to decline going forward given the current offering and future debt plans
needed to fund a portion of the CIP.
Fitch notes that management took prudent measures to prepare for the additional
fixed cost demands beginning long before the first debt issuance by increasing
service charges and adopting a multi-year rate hike schedule. However, the
absence of an updated multiyear forecast is viewed with caution given the recent
trend of declining coverage, plans for additional debt issuance, slow
amortization, and ongoing growth trends.
RATE HIKES TO SUPPORT RISING DEBT SERVICE
The city adopted multi-year rate increases beginning in fiscal 2007 for both
water and wastewater service charges in preparation for the large capital
outlays. These increases have resulted in increased operating revenues
sufficient to yield adequate coverage levels and boost system liquidity, but
with thin margins relative to rising fixed costs. The water and sewer rates are
projected to increase annually by an average of 5% and 6%, respectively through
2014. While these rate hikes have been approved by the city council, additional
rate hikes may be needed to continue to produce adequate financial margins.
Fitch notes that there is ample rate flexibility remaining due to the current
combined monthly bill at 1.3% of median household income.
HIGHLY LEVERAGED SYSTEM WITH MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS
The city's debt ratios are high and are projected to remain high with the
planned bond issuances for implementation of the system CIP. The city's
five-year fiscal 2012 to 2016 CIP totals $136 million (includes the current
financing). This marks a considerable decline from the $263 million CIP for
fiscal years 2010 to 2014, reflective of the high volume of debt issued in the
earlier years. Now that construction of a 20-million-gallon-per-day water
treatment plant (WTP) and a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) expansion are
underway, the CIP appears more manageable. After this issuance, the last
remaining major CIP project is another WWTP expansion to accommodate future
growth ($16 million). Other projects include system rehabilitation, automatic
meter reading technology, and administrative facilities improvements.
GROWING ECONOMY
Laredo is located in Webb County, along the U.S.-Mexico border. The city has an
estimated population of 237,800. Population growth has averaged a moderate 2.8%
over the last five years. Principal economic activities include tourism, oil,
manufacturing, international trade, and government. Tourism remains an important
sector of the city's economic base, while government employment continues to
grow, accounting for a larger portion of the economy. The city's unemployment
rate was estimated at 7.5% in July 2012, on par with state, but below county
(7.8%) and national (8.6%) levels for the month. As is the case in other Texas
border communities, wealth levels are among the lowest in the U.S. However, the
area's relatively low cost of living somewhat mitigates this as a credit
concern.