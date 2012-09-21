Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A' rating to $15.65 million of
educational, including athletic, facilities improvement revenue bonds, series
2012C issued by FSU Financial Assistance, Inc. (FSUFA). The bonds are expected
to sell via negotiation the week of Oct. 1. Proceeds will be used to finance
construction of a multi-purpose indoor athletic facility and to pay costs of
issuance.
In addition, Fitch affirms the 'A' rating on the following series of
educational, including athletic, facilities improvement revenue refunding bonds
issued by FSUFA:
--$35.6 million series 2012A;
--$5.9 million series 2012B (taxable).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Full faith and credit of FSUFA, secured by and payable from pledged revenues
that include conference facility revenues, license fees, university athletic
department rent, trademark revenues and net ticket sales. In addition, a debt
service guaranty is provided by the Seminole Boosters (the Boosters).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'A' rating reflects the overarching ties
between FSUFA and Florida State University (FSU), in conjunction with the
general credit attributes of FSU. Components of pledged revenues are derived
from FSU, and total pledged revenues have historically provided solid debt
service coverage. Counterbalancing factors include the non-essential nature of
the revenue pledge; a high debt burden; and the limited assets of the guarantor,
the Boosters.
INSTITUTIONAL ALIGNMENT: FSUFA plays an integral role in the overall operations
of FSU through its financings of athletic program needs. FSUFA is a component
unit of the Boosters, a separate 501(c)3 direct-support organization (DSO) of
FSU.
ADEQUATE DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Pledged revenues, while largely derived from
discretionary sources, historically provided relatively strong debt service
coverage. In addition, two of the components of the revenue pledge are paid by
FSU, and these revenue streams (ticket sales and athletic department rent) alone
provide 1.25x pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage.
HIGH DEBT BURDEN: The Boosters continue to operate with a high debt burden.
Total pro forma MADS (approximately $5.8 million) represents nearly 22% of
fiscal 2012 operating revenues (unaudited). However, Fitch notes that a high
debt burden is in line with similar DSOs and other university auxiliary
enterprises.
CREDIT PROFILE
As a DSO, the Boosters (including FSUFA) play a crucial role in providing
financial support to FSU's athletic department with regard to programs,
scholarships, and capital needs. Fitch notes the importance of athletics at the
university due to its impact on financial resources, student demand, and
development. In addition, the close, collaborative relationship between the
Boosters and FSU, which Fitch views favorably, is reflected in the Boosters'
governance structure, in which its board and management team are represented by
individuals that overlap the two organizations.
The revenues pledged to FSUFA's revenue bonds continue to provide healthy
coverage of related debt service. On an unaudited basis, fiscal 2012 pledged
revenues totaled $12.22 million, up from $11.72 million in fiscal 2011, and
would cover pro forma MADS ($5.47 million) by a solid 2.23x. As noted above, a
portion of pledged revenues are sourced directly from FSU's athletic department
via athletic facility rent and net ticket sales. In Fitch's view, this provides
a stable and predictable source of funds to the basket of pledged revenues.
These funds alone, which total $6.85 million, cover pro forma MADS by an
adequate 1.25x.
Similar to other DSOs or university auxiliary enterprise operations, the
Boosters maintain a high pro forma debt burden. Total pro forma MADS of about $6
million includes the series 2012C bonds as well as an approximate $6.4 million
separately secured mortgage loan the Boosters intend to incur later this
calendar year to partially fund a new student-athlete housing facility, which is
expected to be self-supporting. Fitch's concern over the high debt burden is
partly offset by the strength and stability of the revenues pledged to
FSUFA-related debt service.
In addition to the new housing facility, the Boosters have two projects in the
early planning stage, although there are no definitive timing or financing plans
at this time. The projects include renovations and improvements to FSU's
football stadium ($10 million estimated cost) and basketball arena ($5 million
estimated cost). Fitch will continue to monitor the Boosters' capital financing
needs, but notes that any material increase in debt without a corresponding
increase in resources available for its repayment could yield negative rating
pressure. However, management maintains conservative capital budgeting
practices, requiring certain projects to generate revenues sufficient to cover
any associated debt service.
FSU is one of the oldest and largest of the 11 institutions of higher education
in the University System of Florida (revenue bonds rated 'AA' by Fitch). The
university's strong financial profile is anchored by consistently positive
operations, fairly diverse revenues, strong fundraising ability, a low debt
burden, and solid balance sheet liquidity. While fall 2012 enrollment figures
are not yet finalized, the university expects headcount to remain flat or
slightly above the fall 2011 level of more than 41,000 students.