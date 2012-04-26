April 26 - Although global IT spending is likely to grow slowly in the near
term, reflecting our outlook for weak economic growth in the U.S. and unsettled
conditions abroad, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes growth rates will
be highest in the emerging markets, followed by the U.S., and will be lowest in
Europe. This subject was one of the trends in the global Technology sector
discusses in a Credit FAQ titled, "Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The
Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?," published earlier
today on RatingsDirect.
"While upgrades have outpaced downgrades over the past two years," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jacob Schlanger, "we don't expect that trend
to continue this year." In fact, downgrades have actually outpaced upgrades so
far this year.
