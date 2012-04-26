April 26 - Although global IT spending is likely to grow slowly in the near term, reflecting our outlook for weak economic growth in the U.S. and unsettled conditions abroad, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes growth rates will be highest in the emerging markets, followed by the U.S., and will be lowest in Europe. This subject was one of the trends in the global Technology sector discusses in a Credit FAQ titled, "Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. "While upgrades have outpaced downgrades over the past two years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jacob Schlanger, "we don't expect that trend to continue this year." In fact, downgrades have actually outpaced upgrades so far this year. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.