April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on notes issued by M-2 SPC's series 2005-K and 2005-L; M-2 SPC is a synthetic corporate investment-grade CDO transaction (see list). The downgrades follow a number of credit events of underlying reference entities, which have caused the notes to incur partial principal losses for series K and complete principal losses for series L. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria: Structured Finance: CDOs: Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic CDO Surveillance, published Sept. 30, 2010. -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published on May 3, 2010. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. RATINGS LOWERED M-2 SPC Series 2005-K Rating Class To From FRN D (sf) CCC- (sf) M-2 SPC Series 2005-L Rating Class To From Note D (sf) CCC- (sf)