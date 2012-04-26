April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB' rating to Brazil-based Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.'s (BNB) planned issuance of minimum $300 million seven-year, fixed-rate senior unsecured notes. The rating on the new notes is the same as our long-term issuer credit rating on BNB, reflecting our view that the notes will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt and will be the bank's direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations. BNB expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. The ratings on BNB reflect a very high likelihood that the bank will receive extraordinary support from the Brazilian government, if needed, and its "adequate" (as defined in our criteria) business position, "strong" capital and earnings, and "adequate" risk position and liquidity. A "below-average" funding partially offsets the positive factors. For a complete credit rating rationale on BNB, please see "Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. 'BBB/A-3' Ratings Affirmed, Outlook Stable," published April 23, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. 'BBB/A-3' Ratings Affirmed, Outlook Stable," April 23, 2012 -- Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. Ratings Are Affirmed At 'BBB/A-3' On Revised Bank Criteria; Outlook Stable, Dec. 6, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 RATINGS LIST Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-3 Rating Assigned Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. $300M sr unsec notes BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.