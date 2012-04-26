April 26 - Overview
-- Houston-based midstream energy company Kinder Morgan Inc.
initiated $13.55 billion of bank credit facilities.
-- We are assigning our 'BB' senior secured rating and our '4' recovery
rating to the facilities. The company will use proceeds from the facilities to
assist in funding its pending $38 billion purchase of El Paso Corp.
-- We also removed Kinder Morgan Finance's secured debt rating from
CreditWatch with developing implications.
Rating Action
On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' rating
and its '4' recovery rating to Houston-based midstream energy company Kinder
Morgan Inc.'s (KMI) $1.75 billion senior secured revolving credit facility,
$6.8 billion 364-day revolving credit facility, and $5 billion three-year term
loan. We also removed Kinder Morgan Finance Co. ULC's secured debt rating from
CreditWatch with developing implications.
Rationale
Our ratings on KMI reflect the company's "strong" business risk profile and
"aggressive" financial risk profile. KMI's credit quality centers on its
ownership of Kinder Morgan G.P. Inc., the general partner of master limited
partnership Kinder Morgan Energy Partners L.P. (KMP; BBB/Stable/A-2), a
leading provider of midstream energy services, bulk product storage, and oil
production. As of Dec. 31, 2011, KMI had about $3.2 billion of debt.
We expect that KMI's pending acquisition of El Paso Corp. for $38 billion to
close in late May. Following the acquisition, KMI will have an impressive
business risk profile, but worsening financial metrics. The combination will
create the fourth-largest energy company in North America, with the largest
natural gas pipeline network by a significant margin.
While the new organization will have impressive scale and cash flow stability,
KMI will incur about $12 billion of new debt (excluding proceeds from the
pending sale of El Paso's oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) unit
for $7.15 billion and any drop-downs to KMP and El Paso Pipeline Partners
L.P.), causing credit ratios to deteriorate significantly. Through asset sales
and drop-downs, we expect ratios to improve, but to remain somewhat elevated
in 2012-2013.
The following factors form the basis for our financial risk assessment:
-- KMI's credit metrics, both stand-alone and consolidated, will
materially weaken when the transaction closes. KMI intends to issue about $12
billion in debt to finance the cash component of the acquisition, causing
KMI's stand-alone and consolidated debt to EBITDA to increase to about 4x and
6.5x, respectively, from our previous expectations of about 2.5x and 5x to
5.5x. However, we believe these ratios could improve to about 3.25x and 5.75x,
respectively, by year-end 2012.
-- KMP and El Paso partially own several joint ventures with substantial
debt leverage. In our ratios, we include the upstream dividends as EBITDA, but
do not include the joint-venture debt. The ratios would not differ materially
if we proportionately consolidated the joint ventures' debt and EBITDA.
-- We assume that acquisition debt will go down and debt leverage metrics
will improve based on the pending sale of El Paso's E&P business, asset
drop-downs to the two master limited partnerships (MLP), KMP and El Paso
Pipeline Partners (which we presume KMP will fund with 50% debt and 50%
equity), and savings from cost synergy.
-- We generally regard the company's deleveraging plan to be credible and
on track, but market conditions could always cause timing to slip. We could
change our forecast 2012 debt-to-EBITDA ratio by about 0.25x to 0.50x in
either direction depending on the pending sale of the E&P assets, dropdown
valuations, and the extent of synergies realized.
We base our assumption that the business risk profile will improve because of
the following:
-- The combined enterprise's massive size, with an extensive geographic
footprint and asset diversity, correlates to an excellent competitive
position, and should support its ability to raise external capital. The last
downturn demonstrated that large, well-known MLPs maintained superior market
access during poor economic times.
-- KMI will get roughly 70% of consolidated EBITDA from the natural gas
and petroleum products pipelines (its lowest-risk assets), up from current
levels of about 50%. In addition, KMI will get slightly more than 15% of
consolidated EBITDA from its high-risk carbon dioxide business, down from
current levels of nearly 30%.
-- KMI's cash flow diversity will improve. Within the first year of the
acquisition, we estimate KMP will contribute about 70% of KMI's total
consolidated EBITDA, with El Paso contributing the vast majority of the
remainder. (KMI subsidiary NGPL PipeCo. LLC will contribute a minimal 1%.) On
a stand-alone basis, roughly two-thirds of KMI's cash flow will consist of KMP
distributions, with one-third from El Paso. Currently, KMP distributions
constitute nearly all of KMI's stand-alone EBITDA.
-- The mix of general partner (GP) and limited partner (LP) distributions
that KMI receives will improve. The near-term pro forma split is about
three-quarters GP distributions and one-quarter LP distributions, although we
expect that GP distributions will return to more than 80% with time. Because
of their incentive distribution rights, GP distributions essentially represent
a leveraged cash flow stream because they increase disproportionately as MLPs
increase their distribution levels. Conversely, if the MLPs were to cut
distributions, the cash flow KMI receives would also decline
disproportionately.
Liquidity
KMI's liquidity is adequate for the rating. For the coming 12 months, we
expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by roughly 1.7x. KMI's cash sources
consist of $1.6 billion of projected distributions from its investments minus
interest expense, general and sustaining capital spending, and taxes of about
$615 million before the El Paso acquisition. When the El Paso transaction
closes, KMI will have a $1.75 billion revolving credit facility, a $6.8
billion 364-day revolving credit facility, and a $5 billion three-year term
loan facility. These facilities are sufficient to fund the acquisition and
separately the pending sale of El Paso's E&P unit will support acquisition
financing. As of Dec. 31, 2011, KMI's debt leverage was 2.6x as defined under
its financial covenant, compared with the maximum allowable 6.0x. Thus, the
company has ample cushion to withstand a material decline in EBITDA or
increase in debt. We estimate that KMI's dividends before the El Paso
acquisition will be about $950 million in 2012. KMI's normal capital
expenditures are minimal, so the company should be able to fund them
internally and maintain a modest working capital cushion, as it typically
does. KMI's debt maturities in 2012 are modest at about $839 million. The key
short-term credit factor for KMI is the reliability of distributions from KMP,
and from El Paso when the transaction closes. A sustained decline in these
distributions over a few quarters would erode the company's liquidity
position. Any material decline in general partnership distributions is a key
credit concern.
Recovery analysis
We rate KMI's senior secured debt 'BB', with a recovery rating of '4'. The
recovery rating indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery if
a payment default occurs. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery
report on Kinder Morgan Inc. forthcoming shortly on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our outlook on KMI's ratings is stable. KMI's pro forma size and improved cash
flow profile balance the material amount of acquisition debt and degradation
in credit metrics. Execution on KMI's deleveraging plan may ultimately lead to
a higher rating, although we would not expect a positive ratings action for at
least 12 months. The likelihood of a downgrade is low because we believe that
the 'BB' rating appropriately captures the risk of a somewhat delayed
deleveraging plan.
Ratings List
Kinder Morgan Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB/Stable
New Ratings
$1.75 bil. revolving credit facility BB
Recovery rating 4
$6.8 bil. revolving credit facility BB
Recovery rating 4
$5 bil. term loan BB
Recovery rating 4
To From
Rating Removed From CreditWatch
Kinder Morgan Finance Co. ULC
Senior secured BB BB/Watch Dev
Recovery rating 4
