April 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' earlier today (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). This sovereign rating action could, in turn, affect our views of the creditworthiness of various Spanish issuers operating in a number of sectors as well as some structured finance issues. We will publish our analyses of the creditworthiness of these issuers and issues following completion of our review. Standard & Poor's is publishing this release in response to potential market and investor interest. Potential rating actions will be guided by our practice-specific criteria, which identify direct or indirect links between sovereign creditworthiness and issuers whose own creditworthiness may be affected by that of the sovereign. In Spain, these issuers include banks (and some of their international subsidiaries), insurers, local and regional governments, government-related entities, utilities, and infrastructure companies. In the area of structured finance, issue ratings and covered bonds programs could be affected if they display one or more of the following characteristics:

-- A direct link to the rating on the Kingdom of Spain,

-- Transaction exposure to an asset portfolio where most of the assets are linked directly or otherwise to Spain, or

-- Material exposure to Spain's "country risk" (direct or indirect sovereign-related risk or the possibility of sovereign intervention). The "link" between the sovereign ratings on Spain and the ratings on structured finance issuances or covered bond programs is usually expressed as a "cap" or maximum notch uplift from the sovereign rating. We intend to review our assessment of Spain's country risk and will analyze how any revised country risk assessment might affect structured finance issuances. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)