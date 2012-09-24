(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Penza Region Long-term foreign
and local currency ratings of 'BB', a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B'
and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'.
The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The ratings reflect the region's sound operating performance and moderate,
albeit increasing, direct risks, which are all expected to be maintained in
2012-2014. However, the ratings also factor in the expected massive capital
expenditure in 2012 leading to the direct debt increase, and low fiscal
flexibility stemming from its small economy.
Fitch notes that if the region sustains a stable operating balance at about 15%
of operating revenue in the coming two years, and direct risk stabilization at
below 50% of operating revenue, the ratings could be upgraded. Conversely,
deterioration in the budgetary performance with operating balance not sufficient
for the debt servicing needs and/or dramatic growth in a short term debt would
lead to a downgrade.
Fitch expects there to be a continuation of the region's stable and sound
operating performance in 2012 with the operating margin close to 9%. This is
slightly below the average operating margin of 10.5% during the past four years,
but this remains satisfactory for the region's debt servicing needs. Fitch
expects the operating margin to gradually improve to 9%-11% in 2013 and 2014.
Penza's capital expenditure was relatively high in 2010-2011, averaging 26% of
total expenditure. Fitch expects capital spending to remain high in 2012 at
about 30% of total expenditure, which is linked to a large programme of
infrastructure modernization in the City of Penza due to the forthcoming
celebration of its 350-year anniversary. To a large extent high capex is
underpinned by significant capital grants from the federation, which were linked
to the regional healthcare and education modernization programmes.
High capex led to a fast debt increase, albeit from a low base. The region's
direct risk totalled RUB10.5bn (USD333m) by end-2011 and Fitch expects
continuous growth of the region's direct risk by 35% yoy to about RUB14.1bn in
2012. However, direct risk will stay moderate in relative terms and in the
context of debt servicing needs at slightly above 40% of current revenue. Fitch
expects the debt coverage (direct risk to current balance) to remain sound at
about four-six years in 2012-2014.
Fitch estimates the Penza's immediate refinancing risk as low, which is not the
case for many Russian regions. As of 1 September 2012 the region has several
unused committed credit lines totalling RUB1.5bn. This exceeds the region's
refinancing needs of RUB0.8bn in 2012. However the region's refinancing needs
are high in an international context. The region mostly relies on bank loans
with two years maturity, which requires approximately one third of total direct
risk to be refinanced every year. This is to cause two refinancing peaks, of
about RUB4.7bn and RUB5.1bn, in 2013 and 2014 respectively.
Penza's economy is historically weaker than the average Russian region. This has
led to the region having a relatively weak tax capacity compared to national
peers. As a consequence current federal transfers constitute a significant
proportion of operating revenue (about 45% in 2011). This limits the region's
revenue flexibility, but the stable nature of the transfers underpinned budget
revenue proceeds in the current vulnerable economic circumstances.
Penza region is located in the centre of the European part of Russia. The
region's capital, the city of Penza, is about 630km from Moscow. The region
contributed 0.4% of the Russian Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 1% of
the country's population.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)