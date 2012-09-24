Sept 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its sovereign credit ratings and outlook on Belarus (B-/Stable/B) are unaffected by the outcome of the parliamentary elections held on Sept. 23, 2012, as we expect government policy will remain unchanged. At 74%, the turnout for the elections was strong, despite the leading opposition parties calling for a boycott. The winning candidates were those affiliated with parties aligned with the president's administration. Observers from the Organization of Security and Cooperation in Europe have deemed the elections not free and lacking competition. Observers noted that leading political opposition figures were unable to participate freely during the campaigning period. We do not expect the outcome of this election to affect the government's economic agenda--namely that dictated by the president's administration--as no opposing views are expected from within parliament. So far in 2012, economic data indicates that the Belarusian economy is continuing to stabilize. Year-on-year economic growth was 3% in the first half of 2012, while inflation, albeit still high, declined to 66% at end-July 2012 compared with 109% at end-2011.