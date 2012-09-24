Overview -- Axeria Re is almost exclusively used as April group's internal reinsurer, particularly for pandemic risks. -- Owing to its position within the group, we view Axeria Re as "core" to April, according to Standard & Poor's criteria. -- We are assigning our 'A-' long-term rating to Malta-based reinsurer Axeria Re Ltd. -- The negative outlook reflects that on Axeria Prevoyance, the other core operating entity of April. Rating Action On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings to Malta-based reinsurer Axeria Re Ltd. The outlook is negative. Rationale The ratings on Axeria Re reflect our view of the company as a "core" entity to April, France's largest wholesale insurance broker. We understand that April regards Axeria Re as an integral part of its risk management strategy and Axeria Re solely writes business emanating from the group, which is ceded by group insurance entities or originated by April's brokerage business. Consequently, we believe the risks borne by Axeria Re are largely associated with risks borne by Axeria Prevoyance (A-/Negative/--). In particular, Axeria Re's key objective is to provide April cover against pandemic risk, to which the group is significantly exposed because of its creditor term life business. A secondary component of the strategy is to reinsure small tranches of risk brokered and priced by the group, but placed with external insurers. We consider Axeria Re's capitalization to be in line with that of Axeria Prevoyance. Nonetheless we consider Axeria Re to be small compared with the rest of the April group (at the end of 2011 Axeria Re had shareholder's equity of EUR18 million, compared with EUR475 million for the group). Our assessment includes our expectations that April will continue to support any of Axeria Re's financing needs. Outlook The negative outlook on Axeria Re reflects that on Axeria Prevoyance, the other core operating entity of April (see "Axeria Prevoyance Outlook Revised To Negative On Deteriorated Operating Performance; 'A-' Rating Affirmed," published Sept. 24, 2012). We may cease to view Axeria Re as core to April if its status as an internal reinsurer changes. In particular this would occur if the company were no longer the key tool for managing the group's pandemic risk or if the proportion of external reinsurance business were to grow. We might also revise its core status if there were any signs of weakening financial support from April toward Axeria Re. Related Criteria And Research -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Axeria Prevoyance Outlook Revised To Negative On Deteriorated Operating Performance; 'A-' Rating Affirmed, Sept. 24, 2012 Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Axeria Re Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Negative/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Negative/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.