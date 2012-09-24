Overview -- U.S. siding and window manufacturer Ply Gem Industries Inc. intends to issue $160 million of new senior unsecured notes due 2017 with proceeds expected to be utilized to refinance its $150 million 13.125% senior subordinated notes due 2014. -- We have assigned a 'CCC' issue-level rating to the proposed notes. The recovery rating is '6'. We affirmed our ratings on Ply-Gem, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating. -- At the same time, we revised the outlook to positive reflecting our assessment that Ply Gem's operating performance will continue to benefit during the next several quarters from the gradual recovery in U.S housing markets. -- The positive outlook reflects our increased expectation for improvement in credit measures over the next 18 months as residential housing markets continue to recover. Rating Action On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Cary, N.C.-based Ply Gem Industries Inc. (Ply Gem) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on Ply Gem, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating. In addition, we assigned our 'CCC' issue-level rating (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $160 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. The recovery rating on the notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Proceeds of the proposed notes will be used to repay the company's existing 13.125% senior subordinated notes due 2014. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Ply Gem's operating performance will improve over the next several quarters as residential construction markets recover, resulting in credit measures improving during this period in line with our forecast for double-digit growth in U.S. housing starts for 2013. The outlook revision also takes into account an improved debt maturity profile following the issuance of the proposed senior unsecured notes. This transaction, if completed as anticipated, will extend the nearest debt maturity to January 2016, when Ply Gem's $212.5 million asset based revolving credit facility matures. Also, our rating and outlook also reflect our view that Ply Gem will maintain its adequate liquidity, despite high debt of approximately $1.1 billion (adjusted for operating leases and post-retirement obligations.) Under our base case scenario, for 2012, based on 2012 housing starts, we think Ply Gem will produce EBITDA for this year in the $120 million to $130 million range, which would reduce total debt (including operating lease and post retirement obligations) to EBITDA leverage to about 8x at year end compared with slightly over 9x as of June 30, 2012. Standard & Poor's economists expect new residential housing starts of 760,000 for 2012 and 930,000 for 2013. With approximately 50% of Ply Gems sales driven by new housing starts, we think a 170,000 increase in total housing starts for 2013 would, in our view, increase Ply Gem's sales by $150 million or more, and also increase EBITDA by about $30 million to $40 million. We also expect repair and remodeling activity, which constitutes half of Ply Gem's business, to increase in the low-to-mid single digits percentage range in 2013, as consumers spend on deferred maintenance and unemployment slowly declines. As a result, under this scenario we expect total leverage could improve to about 6.5x by the end of 2013, a level that would be appropriate for a higher rating given Ply Gem's adequate liquidity profile. Funds from operation (FFO) to debt, currently weak at about 5%, would improve to nearly 10%, still reflective of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile but also more in line with a 'B' rating. However, significant risks remain to this forecast, including still, the prospect of a renewed recession, falling home prices caused by an uptick in foreclosure activity, and the potential for renewed inflation in raw material and energy costs. The ratings on Ply Gem reflect our expectation that the company will maintain its highly leveraged financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile. Its high debt levels, modest free cash flow, participation in highly cyclical residential construction markets, intense competition in the fragmented windows market, and exposure to volatile raw material costs support our assessment. In particular, resin and aluminum costs can temporarily lower operating margins until pricing can recover increased costs. Ply Gem manufactures exterior building products, including siding, windows, and doors, for the residential construction market, which are sold primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Liquidity We view Ply Gem to have an "adequate" liquidity profile based upon the following observations and estimates: -- Sources of liquidity are sufficient, in our view, to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months; and -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%; As of June 30, 2012, Ply Gem's liquidity consisted of $38 million in cash and available borrowing capacity of about $120 million (after adjusting for borrowing base restrictions, outstanding letters of credit and cash borrowings) under its revolving credit facility. The company's credit facilities are subject to a 1 to 1 fixed charge covenant if the excess availability under the ABL is less than the greater of (a) 12.5% of the lesser of (i) the commitments and (ii) the borrowing base and (b) $17.5 million. Based on our operating assumptions, we expect Ply Gem will maintain significant cushion against this excess availability threshold. Liquidity uses include about $20 million of capital spending needs annually. Working capital needs during the year can range from $50 million to $100 million and usually peak in late winter/early spring as the company builds inventories for the construction season. We believe that Ply Gem will maintain adequate availability under its ABL facility to meet these needs. The company is usually cash flow positive in third and fourth quarters, and we expect the company to produce about $15 million of free cash flow for 2012 and as much as $30 million in 2013 under our base case scenario. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Ply Gem Industries Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following this release. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view of continued growth in demand for most of Ply Gem's products, fueled by an increase in housing starts that should lead to growth in EBITDA and result in improved credit measures by the end of 2013, while maintaining adequate liquidity. Under our base case scenario, we think EBITDA could reach approximately $170 million in 2013, reducing leverage to about 6.5x. We could raise our rating within 12 months if the anticipated improvement in housing and remodeling activity accelerates more quickly than our economist's current forecast, allowing Ply Gem to reduce and maintain leverage to 6x or less and funds from operations to debt of greater than 10%. This could occur if single family housing starts trend to 1 million or more in the 2013 building season, which we think would result in revenues of $1.3 Billion or more and EBITDA of $200 million. For this to occur, we think housing starts would have to fall back below 600,000 total units. 