Sept 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Agrium Inc.'s (BBB/Stable/--) US$500 million notes issuance due 2022 and up to C$900 million in share buybacks would not affect the ratings or outlook on the company. We understand that the company will use the proceeds from the notes for anticipated capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes. The proposed share buyback will purchase up to 9,473,684 shares for a total price of up to C$900 million; Agrium had US$1.9 billion in cash as of June 30, 2012. Agrium has reached an agreement with Glencore International PLC (not rated) to sell Viterra Inc.'s (BBB-/Watch Pos/--) minority position in the Medicine Hat, Alta., nitrogen facility to CF Industries Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--) for approximately C$915 million. We expect the sale, which will likely close in the fourth quarter of 2012, to provide Agrium with the amount sufficient to fund the share buyback. The company's current adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio is about 1.2x and, while the proposed issuance will lead to an increase in leverage from current levels, we expect Agrium's year-end 2012 adjusted leverage to be about 1.5x; this leverage, however, remains within our expectations at the current rating level.