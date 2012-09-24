Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'AAA' rating on the following
outstanding bonds issued by the Virginia Resources Authority (the
VRA):
--$922.9 million clean water state revolving fund revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The outstanding bonds are secured by loan repayments (made from both directly
issued loans and by loans made using bond proceeds), amounts in certain funds
and accounts held by VRA's clean water state revolving fund program (the
program), including the reserve fund, and amounts earned on the investments of
such funds and accounts.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that the
program can continue to pay bond debt service even with minimum portfolio loan
defaults of 100.0% (the default tolerance rate) over any four-year period. This
is in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle of 51.6% (as produced
using Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator ), which is derived based on
overall pool credit quality as measured by the rating of underlying borrowers,
size, loan term, and concentration.
HIGHLY RATED LOAN POOL: Underlying borrower credit quality is strong in
comparison to similar programs, with at least 51% of the pool exhibiting 'AA' or
higher credit characteristics. Additional protection is afforded through a
state-aid intercept mechanism.
SOLID PROGRAM MANAGEMENT AND UNDERWRITING: VRA maintains formal underwriting and
loan monitoring guidelines as demonstrated by the fact that the program has
never experienced a local government borrower default to date.
SOLID RESERVE INVESTMENTS: VRA maintains sound investment practices as the
program's reserve investments are held in U.S. Treasury securities and highly
rated guaranteed investment contracts.
CREDIT PROFILE
Program resources greatly exceed Fitch's stress hurdle at the current rating
level. At this time, the program is capable of withstanding 100% loan defaults
over a four-year period. This is well in excess of the Fitch's PSC stress hurdle
of 51.6%.
Overall credit quality of the program is high in comparison to similar pools.
Fitch estimates that at least 51% of the outstanding loans exhibit 'AA' or
higher credit characteristics. This includes consideration by Fitch of loans
that are backed by a state-aid intercept program, where historical state-aid
covers the borrowers' debt service by over 175%.
The program is composed of 127 borrowers, with the largest borrower, Arlington
County, representing approximately 15.9% of the total loan balance. Underlying
loan security is strong, with all loans secured by utility revenue pledges,
general obligation pledges, or a double-barrel pledge.
An additional bonds test requires 1.1x net revenue coverage of debt service. Net
revenues consist primarily of loan repayments and interest income on outstanding
loans. In addition to coverage from net revenues, the bonds are secured by a
reserve fund with a specified minimum balance equal to the aggregate minimum
balances required by each outstanding series. The combined program reserve
balance stands at $195.7 million or approximately 21% of outstanding par.
Program reserve investment practices are generally sufficient for the rating
category. Assets are invested primarily in U.S. Treasury as well as guaranteed
investment agreements, with providers rated at least in the second-highest
rating category.
The VRA maintains stringent loan underwriting and monitoring practices. Each
loan goes through multiple levels of review before final approval, and the VRA
collects and reviews annual financial information on all borrowers. To date, the
program has experienced no local government payment defaults.
