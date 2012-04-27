April 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Bank of Moscow's (CBOM) RUB4bn issue of Series BO-3 senior unsecured exchange bonds with final maturity in April 2015, a final Long-term local currency rating of 'B+' and National Long-term rating of 'A-(rus)'. The Recovery Rating for the bonds is 'RR4'. CBOM's has a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'/Stable, Long-term local currency IDR of 'B+'/Stable, Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B', Viability Rating of 'b+', Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor'. CBM is a medium-sized Moscow-based bank, which is among the 25-largest in Russia by assets at end-2011, owned by Roman Avdeev. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 16 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria