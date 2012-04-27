April 27 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 3 basis points (bps) to 208 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 6 bps to 645 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 5 bps to 142 bps, 'A' widened by 2 bps to 178 bps, and 'BBB' widened by 1 bp to 253 bps. The 'BB' spread narrowed by 2 bps to 464 bps, 'B' narrowed by 3 bps to 695 bps, and 'CCC' narrowed by 17 bps to 1,046 bps. By industry, financial institutions narrowed by 5 bps to 302 bps, banks tightened by 3 bps to 317 bps, and industrials expanded by 2 bps to 302 bps. Utilities expanded by 3 bps to 210 bps. Telecommunications contracted by 10 bps to 327 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 201 bps and below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 651 bps and its five-year moving average of 725 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.