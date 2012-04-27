April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services provided market participants with a ratings summary after concluding its review of Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) student loan-backed transactions that were affected by the July 2011 CreditWatch negative placement and subsequent downgrade of the U.S. sovereign rating. After lowering the sovereign rating we initiated numerous rating actions to resolve the outstanding CreditWatch placements on the affected FFELP student loan-backed transactions. We released the last of these actions in conjunction with our April 10, 2012, rating actions on nine KeyCorp trusts. The report includes a subproduct type summary rating action table for ABS FFELP, Muni FFELP, ABS Mixed, and Muni Mixed transactions, an aggregate rating transition matrix across all affected ratings, and a current ratings list of all classes, that remain outstanding, that were originally placed on CreditWatch negative on July 15, 2011. We published "U.S. FFELP Student Loan-Backed Ratings Review Completed Following U.S. Sovereign CreditWatch, Downgrade Actions," on April 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.