April 27 - Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank AG's ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'/'a') pre-tax profit for Q112 of EUR1.9bn showed a strong rebound following the EUR0.4bn loss in the previous quarter . However, it remained 33% below the strong results in Q111, when the bank reported EUR3bn pre-tax profit. The bank's operating results were generally in line with Fitch's expectations and therefore have no immediate impact on the bank's ratings. The results reflect improved market conditions compared to the previous quarter, which has underpinned the improved performance of the corporate banking and securities (CB&S) division compared to the previous quarter. CB&S contributed 66% to pre-tax profit of the operating divisions (excluding corporate investments and consolidation and adjustments) following a EUR422m loss in Q411. This share of profits is almost unchanged from the contribution in Q111 but significantly up on the 44% contributed by the division in FY11, where the investment bank performed more poorly during the second half of the year. Fitch expects Deutsche Bank to maintain a strong franchise in investment banking, and Q112 results indicated the bank's strength in fixed income businesses despite an 8% year-on-year decline in fixed income sales and trading income. Deutsche Bank generated its trading income with lower average VaR utilisation in the bank's trading units in Q112 compared to Q111 and to Q411. Risk-weighted assets (RWA) for market risk also declined in Q112, indicating that the bank's trading activities benefited from client-driven transactions. However, Fitch notes that the bank expects a moderate increase in RWA for market risk if it sees opportunities when market conditions improve. Deutsche Bank's commercial banking activities, including global transaction banking, contributed around one-third of pre-tax profit (excluding corporate investments and consolidation and adjustments). Pre-tax profit in the bank's private and business clients (PBC) segment fell by 48% compared to Q111 to EUR413m, and was still 22% lower after allowing for Q111's material EUR263m one-off gain. Fitch expects PBC to contribute more to group profit once its restructuring is complete, but it will only really come into its own once interest rates rise and the deposit base can be invested profitably. Global transaction banking continues to grow in importance to the group and generated EUR340m pre-tax profit, a 24% yoy increase. Fitch expects Deutsche Bank's commercial banking activities to maintain a strong influence on the bank's operations, which should help it limit earnings volatility. The bank's core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio under Basel 2.5 improved further in Q112 to 10% from 9.5% at end-2011. The introduction of the new Basel 3 regulations will have a material impact on RWA, and Deutsche Bank presented a simulation under which its Basel 3 core Tier 1 ratio at end-2012 would be 7.2% (assuming the full application of rules and definitions that are expected to be gradually introduced by 2019). Fitch currently expects Deutsche Bank to meet the new regulations comfortably when they are introduced and notes that the bank could take additional extraordinary measures if internal capital generation proves insufficient to reach its target. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.