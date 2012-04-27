April 27 - Fitch Ratings says that Deutsche Bank AG's
('A+'/Stable/'F1+'/'a') pre-tax profit for Q112 of EUR1.9bn showed a strong
rebound following the EUR0.4bn loss in the previous quarter . However, it
remained 33% below the strong results in Q111, when the bank reported EUR3bn
pre-tax profit. The bank's operating results were generally in line with Fitch's
expectations and therefore have no immediate impact on the bank's ratings.
The results reflect improved market conditions compared to the previous quarter,
which has underpinned the improved performance of the corporate banking and
securities (CB&S) division compared to the previous quarter. CB&S contributed
66% to pre-tax profit of the operating divisions (excluding corporate
investments and consolidation and adjustments) following a EUR422m loss in Q411.
This share of profits is almost unchanged from the contribution in Q111 but
significantly up on the 44% contributed by the division in FY11, where the
investment bank performed more poorly during the second half of the year.
Fitch expects Deutsche Bank to maintain a strong franchise in investment
banking, and Q112 results indicated the bank's strength in fixed income
businesses despite an 8% year-on-year decline in fixed income sales and trading
income. Deutsche Bank generated its trading income with lower average VaR
utilisation in the bank's trading units in Q112 compared to Q111 and to Q411.
Risk-weighted assets (RWA) for market risk also declined in Q112, indicating
that the bank's trading activities benefited from client-driven transactions.
However, Fitch notes that the bank expects a moderate increase in RWA for market
risk if it sees opportunities when market conditions improve.
Deutsche Bank's commercial banking activities, including global transaction
banking, contributed around one-third of pre-tax profit (excluding corporate
investments and consolidation and adjustments). Pre-tax profit in the bank's
private and business clients (PBC) segment fell by 48% compared to Q111 to
EUR413m, and was still 22% lower after allowing for Q111's material EUR263m
one-off gain. Fitch expects PBC to contribute more to group profit once its
restructuring is complete, but it will only really come into its own once
interest rates rise and the deposit base can be invested profitably.
Global transaction banking continues to grow in importance to the group and
generated EUR340m pre-tax profit, a 24% yoy increase. Fitch expects Deutsche
Bank's commercial banking activities to maintain a strong influence on the
bank's operations, which should help it limit earnings volatility.
The bank's core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio under Basel 2.5 improved further
in Q112 to 10% from 9.5% at end-2011. The introduction of the new Basel 3
regulations will have a material impact on RWA, and Deutsche Bank presented a
simulation under which its Basel 3 core Tier 1 ratio at end-2012 would be 7.2%
(assuming the full application of rules and definitions that are expected to be
gradually introduced by 2019). Fitch currently expects Deutsche Bank to meet the
new regulations comfortably when they are introduced and notes that the bank
could take additional extraordinary measures if internal capital generation
proves insufficient to reach its target.
