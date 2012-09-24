Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on the County of Tioga, NY's (the county) general obligation (GO) bonds: --Approximately $1.5 million unlimited tax GO refunding bonds, series 2001, affirmed at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are an unlimited general obligation of the county for which the county has pledged its faith and credit, subject to the 2011 state statute limiting property tax levy increases to the lesser of 2% or an inflation factor (the tax cap law). This limit can be overridden annually by a 60% vote of the county's governing body. No exemption is made under the tax cap law for debt service on outstanding GO debt; however, the constitutionality of this provision has not been tested. KEY RATING DRIVERS GOOD FINANCIAL POSITION: County finances historically featured strong unreserved balances in the general fund, though one-time capital spending related to a flood contributed to a moderate decline in fund balance in 2011. Additional draw-downs are budgeted for 2012, but projections indicate that reserve levels will remain adequate. CONCENTRATED ECONOMY: The county's economy is concentrated in manufacturing, with Lockheed Martin a major employer and taxpayer, and utilities. The expected addition of gas exploration would add diversity to the economic base. MODEST DEBT PROFILE: The county's overall indebtedness is modest. Debt amortization is average and future capital needs are manageable. Total expenditure levels associated with debt service, pension contributions, and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) payments are also manageable. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FINANCIAL DETERIORATION: While current financial flexibility remains adequate, continued draw-downs of fund balance to lower levels could put pressure on the rating. Going forward, the county's ability to return to operating surpluses and maintain fund balances at adequate levels will be key rating considerations. CREDIT PROFILE ECONOMIC CONCENTRATION IN MANUFACTURING Tioga County is located in the state's Southern Tier, along the border with Pennsylvania. County population is estimated at about 51,043. Lockheed Martin's Owego facility is the county's largest employer with a current staff of approximately 2,700 workers or about 12% of county employment. Lockheed Martin has shed about 300 workers over the last two years due to company-wide restructuring, and future employment could be negatively affected by the outcome of federal budget negotiations with potential for significantly reduced military spending. The Tioga Downs Racetrack and Casino continues to expand, including a new sewage treatment facility and planning for construction of a new 130 room hotel and conference center. While the county's year-over-year unemployment rate increased to 8.4% (July 2012) from 7.7% a year prior, the rate remains lower than state (9.1%) and national (8.6%) levels. Furthermore, the increased unemployment rate is due to the labor force expanding more rapidly than the employment base rather than due to job losses. County per capita income indicators are generally lower than state and national averages but closer to national levels. The county's poverty rate (9.6%) is well below state and national rates (about 14%). COUNTY BENEFITS FROM GAS EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES In addition to Lockheed Martin and Tioga Downs, major county tax payers include various utilities (Central NY Oil and Gas tops the list at 5% of market value), the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and manufacturing and distribution facilities. Regulations and permitting processes for gas drilling in New York State are still being developed, and the county is poised to benefit from this industry when regulations are finalized. The county currently benefits from gas exploration taking place just across the border in Pennsylvania as several drilling-related companies have located within the county. The county has seen consistent growth in assessed valuation (AV), with strong growth in 2011 (43%) from revaluations. Growth in full market valuation for in 2012 is modest (about 1%), reflecting in part the impact of a September 2011 flood. However, AV shows continued growth (13%) reflecting the effect of state equalization rates. Last September, the county experienced significant flooding due to a major tropical storm. FUND BALANCE LEVELS REMAIN ADEQUATE The county's unreserved general fund balance grew from $9.4 million in 2009 (14% of spending) to $15.1 million in fiscal year 2010, equal to 24% of spending. Figures for 2011 show an operating deficit and a draw-down of fund balance to a lower, but still strong, unrestricted balance of $11.7 million, or 17% of spending. The 2011 fund balance draw-down was due in part to flood-related expenditures but also to the county limiting its property tax levy growth to just within the recently instituted state cap of 2%. Revenue growth in 2012, currently estimated at 2.7%, is driven by strong sales tax growth of about 9%, which in part reflects post flood recovery purchasing. The county estimates overall expenditure growth of 4% due to increased social services spending and growth in employee healthcare costs. The county budgeted an additional draw-down of unreserved fund balance in 2012 to about $7 million, or 10% of spending. Management states the use of fund balance was chosen over making expenditure reductions or raising the tax levy in excess of the cap, as permitted with a 60% vote, because the full impact of the flooding was yet unknown. Preliminary projections for fiscal year 2013 show a potential further draw-down of fund balance, but estimates may be conservative, as they assume that strong sales tax growth in the current fiscal year is largely flood recovery-related and not recurring. Current fund balance levels remain adequate, but continued draw-down to materially below current budgeted levels could put negative pressure on the rating. MODERATE DEBT PROFILE The county's overall direct debt burden is very low at $752 per capita and 1.2% of market value. Annual debt service as a percentage of fiscal year 2011 general fund expenditures is low at about 2%. The county has no plans to issue additional tax-supported debt. Pension costs were a manageable 4% of expenditures in 2011. The county provides pension benefits through state-administered plans and funds 100% of its required contribution. The county's OPEB payment for fiscal year 2011 was 3% of expenditures. Total debt service, required pension contribution, and OPEB payment requirements were manageable, at 9% of spending.