April 27 - Overview -- Canada-based in-store media company Mood Media Corp. (Mood Media) has made progress in integrating Muzak Holdings LLC and has further strengthened its market-leading position in the U.S. through the acquisition of DMX Holdings Inc. -- We are therefore raising our assessment of the company's business risk profile to "weak" from "vulnerable". -- We are revising the outlook on Mood Media to positive from stable and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating. -- The positive outlook reflects our view that despite its acquisitive stance, Mood Media will likely further improve its credit ratios and maintain an adequate liquidity profile. Rating Action On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Mood Media Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B' corporate credit rating. We also affirmed our 'B' issue ratings on the $355 million first-lien term loan and Mood Media's $20 million revolving credit facility (RCF). The recovery rating on these facilities is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default. In addition, we affirmed our 'CCC+' issue rating on Mood Media's $100 million second-lien term loan. The recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision primarily reflects Mood Media's good progress in integrating U.S.-incorporated Muzak Holdings LLC (Muzak), which it acquired in May 2011, as well as the benefits from its recent acquisition of U.S. competitor DMX Holdings Inc. (DMX), which was financed prudently with equity, in our view. The acquisition of DMX in March 2012 will further enhance Mood Media's market share in the U.S. We believe that this is likely to improve the company's competitive position and maintain its adjusted EBITDA margin at about 30%, as in 2011. We have therefore lifted our assessment of the company's business risk profile to "weak" from "vulnerable". Mood Media has funded its latest acquisition with equity. It has therefore enlarged its earnings base at an unchanged financial debt position, which will likely contribute to a noticeable improvement in financial metrics. Provided that the company sustains its focus on deleveraging and continues to refrain from debt-funded acquisitions, we anticipate that Mood Media will likely achieve adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 4x and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of about 3x for the year ending Dec. 31, 2012. We would consider this commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile. The ratings continue to reflect our assessment of Mood Media's aggressive debt leverage, lack of business diversity, and a very aggressive financial policy with a focus on external growth, which leads to related integration risks. These factors are partly offset, in our view, by the company's leading position in the business-to-business subscription music industry, its healthy EBITDA margin, and recurring revenue base from multiyear contracts. Liquidity We view Mood Media's liquidity as "adequate" as defined by our criteria, and we calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate liquidity sources to be about $229 million. These include: -- Cash and cash equivalents of about $16 million; -- Net proceeds of about $109 million from issuance of common shares in March; -- The fully undrawn RCF of $20 million; and -- Unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) of about $83 million. We estimate Mood Media's liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about $121 million. They comprise: -- The acquisition of DMX in March for $86 million; -- Capital expenditure of about $25 million; and -- Working capital outflows of close to $10 million. The acquisition of DMX for $86.1 million was financed through a GBP73.5 million ($114.5 million) share capital increase, leaving surplus proceeds of about $20 million, which we understand could be used in part or in full to retire existing debt. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $469 million in financial debt outstanding. Mood Media's loan facilities, in particular the RCF, start to mature in 2016. Beyond some debt repayments through a cash flow sweep, there are no meaningful debt maturities before this date. Recovery analysis Standard & Poor's rates Mood Media's first-lien senior secured debt 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating is '3', indicating an expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. The senior secured debt comprises a US$355 million term loan due 2018 and a US$20 million revolving credit facility due 2016. The issue rating on the US$100 million second-lien senior secured term loan due 2018 is 'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating on Mood Media), with a '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a default scenario. Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2015, principally due to competition from alternative media distribution models, poor execution of the Muzak and DMX integration, and a reduction in the number of its customers (retail outlets) caused by prolonged economic weakness. Given Mood Media's well-established market position and customer base, combined with the low recovery prospects if the company is liquidated, we believe debt holders would achieve the greatest recovery through a sale or restructuring of the business in bankruptcy. Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of about $290 million, which corresponds to a stressed EBITDA multiple of 5.0x. We have reviewed our stressed multiple from 4.5x to 5.0x to reflect Mood Media's stronger market position following its recent acquisitions. After accounting for a 7% reduction for estimated bankruptcy administrative expenses, we estimated a net value of about US$270 million. On this basis, we see recovery in the 50%-70% range for the first-lien senior secured lenders and between 0%-10% for the second-lien lenders. We believe that further upside in the recovery prospects could come from a higher valuation as the business matures however, the asset-light nature of the company is, in our view, a constraint on the recovery rating. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that Mood Media will likely enhance its financial metrics, provided that it pursues a prudent financial policy and preserves its current adjusted EBITDA margins of about 30%. We could take a positive rating action if under these circumstances Mood Media achieves adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 4x and EBITDA interest coverage of about 3x on a sustainable basis and if liquidity also remains "adequate", according to our classification. We could revise the outlook to stable if Mood Media's financial metrics were to fall short of our expectations as a result of operating underperformance, as reflected by weakening profitability, further debt-funded external growth or similar signs of a loser financial policy, or a failure to successfully integrate new acquisitions. Senior Secured US$20 mil first-lien revolving B credit facility bank ln due 05/06/2016 Recovery Rating 3 US$100 mil second-lien term loan CCC+ bank ln due 11/06/2018 Recovery Rating 6 US$355 mil first-lien term loan bank B ln due 05/06/2018 Recovery Rating 3