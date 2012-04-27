April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego's (BGK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned BGK a National Long-term rating of 'AAA(pol)' with Stable Outlook.. Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to BGK given the bank's policy role and limited scope of purely commercial activities. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. BGK's IDRs reflect the bank's special status and Fitch's view of the extremely high probability of support available to the bank from the Polish sovereign ('A-'/Stable/'F2'). Fitch's view is based on the bank's full government ownership, its policy role, legal provisions on government support for the bank and the state's liability for BGK's obligations in case of the bank's liquidation. According to Article 3 of the Law on BGK, the ministry responsible for public finance shall provide BGK with its own funds to ensure the fulfilment of BGK's tasks and make sure that the bank maintains adequate liquidity. BGK was established by a decree of the President of Poland in 1924. The activities of the bank were suspended in 1948 and resumed in 1989 with a specialised profile of servicing the public finance sector. BGK is the only bank in Poland with state bank status and is 100% owned by the state. There is a dedicated legal act (Law on BGK) that governs the bank's tasks, scope of activities and organisation. As a specific financial institution created for public purposes, BGK is exempt from EU Directive 2006/48/EC of 14 June 2006 relating to the business of credit institutions. However, BGK is subject to banking supervision of the Polish supervisor (Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego, KNF) and has to comply with the same regulatory standards and norms applied to commercial banks, including solvency and liquidity. The role of BGK in providing banking services to the Polish Ministry of Finance has increased over the past 12 months and their scope is likely to further broaden in the future. Fitch believes that the share of strictly commercial activities not related to BGK's policy role will shrink. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'A'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '1' National Long-term rating: assigned at 'AAA(pol)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: assigned at 'F1+(pol)' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria National Ratings Criteria