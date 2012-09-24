(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all AXA entities' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. Fitch has also affirmed AXA SA's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
The agency has revised the Outlooks on the Long-term IDR and IFS ratings to
Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects Fitch's concerns about the
group's ability to improve profitability, notably in the context of low interest
rates. Fitch recognises management action aimed at reducing the exposure to
financial market movements but considers this will take some time to achieve
results in the context of the group's exposure to a sizeable amount of
intangible assets. In addition, Fitch views AXA's 29% debt leverage as outside
its criteria guidelines for the rating category.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Fitch's view of the group's solid
capital adequacy. As measured by both regulatory calculation and Fitch's
internal analysis, the group's capital adequacy is in line with the current
rating and is expected to show resilience in the near future despite the
volatile financial environment.
Over the past four years, AXA's operating profitability has recovered due to
management action and a more favourable underwriting environment in the
non-saving related businesses despite volatile trends in financial markets.
Fitch expects further improvement in profitability will be a major challenge for
AXA over the next one to two years due to the low interest rate environment.
However, management continues to implement actions to increase tariffs, adjust
product features and streamline risk selection. In addition, Fitch notes that
the substantial de-risking actions implemented over the past four years have
reduced AXA's sensitivity to significant financial markets movements.
AXA group's ratings continue to reflect Fitch's view of the group's position as
one of the world's largest providers of insurance and financial services,
benefiting from its recognised brand, excellent risk management and geographical
diversification, key competitive advantages in products and distribution
capabilities, the quality of its management team and consistent strategy.
AXA's US operations' ratings reflect Fitch's view that AXA Financial Inc. (AXF)
and its subsidiaries remain core operations and continue to benefit from
support from the parent. Fitch estimates that the risk-based capital (RBC) ratio
of AXF's primary operating company, AXA-Equitable Life Ins. Co., was 470% at 30
June 2012 and is expected to remain well above 400% for FY12. Fitch estimates
that the combined RBC ratio for the US operations was strong at 441% as of 30
June 2012 compared with 461% at year-end 2011. These ratios are in line with
expectations for the rating.
Fitch notes that AXA US's statutory operating earnings remain volatile due to
the company's variable annuity business, which has been impacted by low interest
rates, equity market volatility, and lower-than-expected lapses and partial
withdrawals. Fitch anticipates that management's steps to reduce variable
annuity risk and volatility will contribute to more stable statutory earnings in
the longer term.
Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for AXA include a weakening of the
group's capital position or deterioration in profitability. This would include a
sustained drop in regulatory capital to below 130% of regulatory minimum or
repeated earnings volatility within the next few years. In addition, the ratings
could be downgraded if financial leverage increases above 30%, material
investment losses develop or there is a weakening in the group's reserve
strength. Further, AXA Financial and its subsidiaries could be downgraded if, in
Fitch's view, the strategic importance of the US operations were to diminish. In
particular, potential adoption of new EU Solvency II capital rules might result
in an increase in capital requirements associated with AXA's ownership of AXF.
However, Fitch notes AXA is already using capital management tools in line with
Solvency II's expected requirements.
Fitch has also revised the Outlook on AXA Bank Europe SCF's IDR to Negative from
Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'A+'. AXA Bank Europe SCF's Long-term IDR
reflects Fitch's view that it is core to AXA Belgium's operations. Fitch
considers there is an extremely high probability that AXA Belgium would support
AXA Bank Europe SCF if required given its strong integration with and strategic
importance to AXA's activities in Belgium. The ratings of AXA Bank Europe SCF
are sensitive to any rating action on AXA Belgium and to any rating action on
other core subsidiaries of AXA group. In addition, the ratings are sensitive to
any change in Fitch's assumption about the willingness and/or ability of AXA
Belgium to provide support in case of need. There are no such expectations at
present.
The rating actions are as follows:
AXA
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Junior subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Financial, Inc.
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Surplus notes affirmed at 'A'
MONY Life Insurance Company
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Surplus notes 'A' rating withdrawn
AXA Versicherungen (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
DBV Holding AG
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
AXA Bank Europe SCF
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A+' Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Today's rating actions do not have any impact on the ratings of AXA Bank Europe
SCF's covered bonds.
The following AXA subsidiary companies' Long-term IFS ratings have been affirmed
at 'AA-' and their Outlook revised to Negative from Stable:
AXA France IARD
AXA France Vie
AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance
AXA Insurance Company (US)
AXA Leben (Switzerland) AG
AXA Belgium
AXA Versicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Lebensversicherung (Germany) AG
AXA Krankenversicherung AG
DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung AG
DBV Deutsche Beamtenversicherung Lebenversicherung AG
AXA Insurance UK Plc
AXA PPP Healthcare Ltd
AXA China Region Insurance Co. (Bermuda) Ltd
AXA Equitable Life and Annuity Company
MONY Life Insurance Company of America
US Financial Life Insurance Company
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)