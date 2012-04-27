Overview -- U.S.-based CSX Corp.'s earnings have improved as a result of core pricing gains and increased operating efficiency, even with a modest deceleration in volumes. -- We are revising our outlook on CSX to positive from stable and affirming our ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating. -- We could raise the ratings if operating performance and financial policy allow CSX to maintain credit metrics at current levels or better. Rating Action On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Jacksonville, Fla.-based CSX Corp., including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we revised the outlook to positive from stable. Rationale Our ratings on CSX Corp. reflect the company's strong competitive position as one of the two large eastern U.S. freight railroads. The favorable characteristics of the North American freight railroad industry include limited cyclicality, high barriers to entry, and access to low-cost equipment financing. Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies and the company's capital intensity, typical of the industry, offset these strengths. We expect CSX to generate funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the low-30% area in 2012. Standard & Poor's characterizes CSX's business risk as "strong," its financial risk as "significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Although volumes have moderated somewhat, we expect CSX's credit metrics to remain satisfactory. Strong operating leverage and ongoing pricing increases should result in stable operating profitability and cash flow. As a result of favorable pricing and aggressive cost controls, CSX's operating performance has continued to improve over the past few quarters. For the quarter ended March 30, 2012, CSX reported revenues of $3 billion and operating income of $856 million, which are increases of 6% and 11%, respectively. For the first quarter of 2012, the railroad's operating ratio (operating expenses, including depreciation, as a percentage of revenues) improved (that is, decreased) to 71.1% versus 72.5% during the first quarter of 2011 (a lower ratio indicates more efficient operations). Pricing, excluding effects from fuel and changes in the mix of traffic, has increased modestly versus the previous year, and we expect mid-single-digit gains for the rest of the year. For the quarter ended March 30, 2012, CSX's revenue per unit (RPU) increased 5% year-over-year because of increased fuel recovery and improvements in the company's intermodal unit. For the quarter ended March 30, 2012, overall volumes were up 1%, due to strong demand in intermodal, automotive, metals, and forest product markets. Low natural gas prices combined with high coal stockpiles and new environmental regulations hampered demand for utility coal. Still, operating results benefited from strong pricing and demand for export coal from Europe, Asia, and Latin America. CSX expects to transport about 40 million tons of export coal in 2012, about the same as it shipped in 2011. Moderate pricing increases and strong operating leverage should allow CSX to maintain satisfactory operating profitability and continue to generate free cash flow well in excess of working capital and capital investment requirements. In 2012, we expect capital spending to be comparable with 2011 at about $2.3 billion. CSX likely will make additional capital investment to fund new locomotives and strategic initiatives and to meet new regulatory requirements related to positive train control (PTC). PTC is technology designed to help trains avoid collision and to override locomotive controls to stop a train before an accident. We expect required regulatory projects, including PTC expenditures, to be about 10%-15% of capital expenditures in 2012. Currently, CSX's debt to capital is about 55%, and FFO to total debt is 32%. We consider CSX's financial policy to be somewhat more aggressive than those of other Class 1 railroads. As of March 30, 2012, CSX completed share repurchases of $300 million and paid $125 million in dividends. We expect CSX to continue rewarding shareholders and to repurchase more shares this year. As of March 30, 2012, the company has about $434 million left under the $2 billion share repurchase authorization it announced in 2011. In 2011, CSX spent $1.6 billion on share repurchases and paid $480 million in dividends. However, despite its decision to maintain higher leverage, management has repeatedly stated that it's firmly committed to retaining investment-grade ratings. Our current ratings incorporate our expectation that the company will continue to manage its shareholder-reward and capital-investment programs in a manner that will preserve its current ratings. In 2011, CSX deployed 162% of free operating cash flow on shareholder rewards (in the form of dividends and share repurchases). This compares with 72% for Union Pacific Corp., 122% for Canadian National Railway Co., and 235% for Norfolk Southern Corp. during the same period. Liquidity We view CSX's liquidity as adequate. Substantial cash generation supports liquidity. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include the following: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum level for an adequate designation. -- Net sources would be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 30% or more, and the company would remain in compliance with key bank covenants. -- In our analysis, we assumed liquidity sources of about $5 billion to $5.5 billion over the next 12 months, consisting of cash balances, FFO, and unused credit facility capacity. -- Our estimate of about $3.5 billion to $4 billion of uses includes capital spending, debt maturities, working capital needs, and shareholder rewards. -- In our assessment, the company has good relationships with its banks and has a solid standing in the credit markets, given that it successfully issued debt during the recent credit crisis. -- The company's financial risk management is generally prudent. As of March 30, 2012, CSX had $766 million in cash and short-term investments. CSX currently has full availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility, which expires September 2016. We expect the company to remain in compliance with its covenants with ample cushion. CSX also has access to a $250 million receivables securitization facility, with a 364-day term that expires in December 2012. Annual debt maturities are in the $500 million to $800 million range over the next few years. We expect capital expenditures to total $2.3 billion in 2012, which is comparable to 2011 spending levels. We expect 2012 FFO of $3 billion to $3.3 billion, combined with lease and other financings, which we believe should be sufficient for CSX's needs. Outlook The outlook is positive. In the near term, we expect CSX to continue generating satisfactory profitability and significant free cash flow due to generally favorable pricing trends and ongoing productivity improvements. We could raise the ratings if earnings growth results in FFO to total debt remaining above 30% and debt to EBITDA below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Management's current commitment to maintaining investment-grade ratings is a key underpinning of the current rating. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if overly aggressive financial policies or debt-financed share repurchases result in FFO to total debt falling below 25% on a sustained basis. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From CSX Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/-- Senior unsecured BBB CSX Transportation Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/-- Equipment trust certificates A Senior unsecured BBB