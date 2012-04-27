April 27 - The rise in rents and occupancies in the multifamily sector is close to the peak last seen before the beginning of the recession, according to Fitch. However, we believe that favorable demographics and a limited new supply will ensure the market will not overheat. Multifamily price data is regionally specific and can be challenging to use as an overall measure. Based on our own research and a recent report by Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), sales of multifamily properties have seen a rise in prices since the lows of late 2009, but they still remain approximately 25% below their peak. The real estate data specialist REIS calculates net effective rents on a national level at or near peak levels. Evidence of a reduction in multifamily vacancy is more complete and sends a clearer message. According to REIS, current national vacancy is 5.2%. This is the lowest recorded vacancy since 2001 and is meaningfully lower than the 8% in 2009. The significant reduction in vacancy can largely be attributable to the lack of new supply that has come on line since the start of the recession. While occupancy and rents suggest multifamily may be nearing pre-recession peaks, the downside risk is not the same. There are several longer term factors that are positive signs for multifamily. According to the U.S. Census, the renter population (the number of individuals in the 20-34 year old age range) is likely to grow from nearly 66 million this year to almost 70 million in 2025. And despite the recovery, the number of multifamily buildings under construction still lags this growth. Additionally, Fitch still sees substantial equity in recent acquisition financing. Over the coming months, we plan to expand our analysis by looking more closely at trends in multifamily net operating income and cash flows in addition to rents and vacancy. We will report on this data when it provides a clearer view. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.