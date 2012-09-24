Sept 24 - Fitch believes increased usage of various funding tools could help close the growing infrastructure deficit that many projects face and spur some regional construction activity. Earlier this year, the Department of Transportation published a report that estimated investments of $101 billion annually (plus inflation) over the next 20 years would maintain the U.S. highway system and $170 billion per year would be required to improve it. The American Society of Civil Engineers projects the five-year funding need for the U.S. rail network at approximately $63 billion. The same organization estimated the five-year funding requirement for U.S. aviation at approximately $63 billion. Although there is uncertainty in every estimate of this nature, we believe the funding needs are indisputably great. While federal programs are shrinking on a real basis, several states are moving ahead with large-scale projects aimed at rehabilitation and expansion. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), through a combination of public and private sources, hopes to advance nearly $2 billion in construction for the 95-395 and VA 460 toll road projects. The Indiana and Kentucky DOTs are in the midst of procuring another $2.6 billion in projects for major bridge work. And New York State, through the DOT and Thruway Authority is working toward a more than $5 billion replacement of the Tappan Zee Bridge. Across the U.S., there are a number of other large bridge and roadway projects in various stages of being procured, and we believe such projects will help support the U.S. economy as it faces challenges from abroad, particularly if $1 billion in spending translates to over 27,000 jobs, as reported by the Federal Highway Administration. The roles of the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act and the private sector are expected to continue increasing, particularly as new capacity is being delivered primarily as tolled facilities. We are also seeing the use of the private sector in design-build-finance arrangements, as state DOTs struggle with limited budgets and a growing rehabilitation need. The more states make use of the various financial tools that have been developed, the easier it will be to address the growing infrastructure deficit, which in turn should help support construction activity in many places for a number of years given the duration of these mega projects.