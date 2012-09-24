Sept 24 - Fitch believes increased usage of various funding tools could help
close the growing infrastructure deficit that many projects face and spur some
regional construction activity. Earlier this year, the Department of
Transportation published a report that estimated investments of $101 billion
annually (plus inflation) over the next 20 years would maintain the U.S. highway
system and $170 billion per year would be required to improve it.
The American Society of Civil Engineers projects the five-year funding need for
the U.S. rail network at approximately $63 billion. The same organization
estimated the five-year funding requirement for U.S. aviation at approximately
$63 billion. Although there is uncertainty in every estimate of this nature, we
believe the funding needs are indisputably great.
While federal programs are shrinking on a real basis, several states are moving
ahead with large-scale projects aimed at rehabilitation and expansion. The
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), through a combination of public
and private sources, hopes to advance nearly $2 billion in construction for the
95-395 and VA 460 toll road projects. The Indiana and Kentucky DOTs are in the
midst of procuring another $2.6 billion in projects for major bridge work. And
New York State, through the DOT and Thruway Authority is working toward a more
than $5 billion replacement of the Tappan Zee Bridge. Across the U.S., there are
a number of other large bridge and roadway projects in various stages of being
procured, and we believe such projects will help support the U.S. economy as it
faces challenges from abroad, particularly if $1 billion in spending translates
to over 27,000 jobs, as reported by the Federal Highway Administration.
The roles of the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act and
the private sector are expected to continue increasing, particularly as new
capacity is being delivered primarily as tolled facilities. We are also seeing
the use of the private sector in design-build-finance arrangements, as state
DOTs struggle with limited budgets and a growing rehabilitation need. The more
states make use of the various financial tools that have been developed, the
easier it will be to address the growing infrastructure deficit, which in turn
should help support construction activity in many places for a number of years
given the duration of these mega projects.