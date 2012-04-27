April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 2012 rating outlook for U.S. natural resources companies is predominantly stable, as more than 70% of the companies we rate in the sector have stable outlooks, according to an Industry Report Card published earlier today on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "U.S. Natural Resources Companies Hang On To Ratings Stability Amid A Gradual Recovery," says that we expect generally steady or slightly stronger credit ratios for most companies in the sector amid gradual improvement in the domestic economy. When analyzing U.S. natural resources companies, we focus on economic indicators that correlate the most with construction, industrial production, and consumer spending. Risks to the forecast include turmoil in the Middle East and sovereign debt worries. However, we view the risk of another recession to be waning; we now estimate the probability at 20%--down from 25% in February and 40% in September 2011. We expect the credit quality of companies serving the recovering residential construction end markets to finally begin improving, while companies serving export markets could face greater difficulties because of economic weakness in Europe and slowing growth in China and other emerging markets. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.