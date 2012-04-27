April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank (Uruguay) S.A.'s ratings as detailed at the end of this release and revised the Rating Outlook on its foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Positive from Stable following the same rating action on Uruguay sovereign ratings announced by Fitch on April 24, 2012. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s IDRs are constrained by the sovereign ratings and further rating actions will mirror any rating action on the sovereign. The bank's foreign currency IDR is at the country ceiling, while its local currency IDR is two notches above that of the Uruguayan sovereign. These ratings, along with the bank's support rating, reflect the bank's solid ownership structure and its shareholder's strong commitment to the bank, despite the bank's small size and modest profitability and capitalization. In 2007, the bank launched an expansion plan, with ambitious targets in terms of market share in lending to local individuals and companies. Although the majority of the hefty investments required by this plan have already been made, these will still affect the bank's profitability over the next one or two years, but will then bear fruit. Therefore, HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s net income remained negative in 2011, affected also by foreign exchange losses related to the banks asset position in U.S. dollars. On the other hand, the bank's net interest revenue and fee income are growing strongly in line with the growth of its activities, and Fitch expects this trend to continue in the next few years. Asset quality is healthy. At end-2011, past due loans (more than 60 days overdue, as per the local definition) represented only 0.49% of the total and loan loss reserve coverage was sound. The primary funding sources are customer deposits, which grew by 36.3% in 2011, fuelled by a strong increase in resident deposits. Liquidity remains high, and is enhanced by credit lines available from HSBC USA. The bank's capitalization is modest, in line with the HSBC Group's strategy of minimizing excess capital in its subsidiaries. However, the bank's expansion plan contemplates regular capital injections as needed. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s equity represented only 5.52% of total assets and its Fitch Core capital ratio was 7.90% at Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch believes that the strength of its parent compensates for this, as demonstrated by the various capital increases carried out since 2003. HSBC Bank (Uruguay) offers personal banking services as well as commercial banking services to important clients of the HSBC Group. Bank (Uruguay) is fully owned by HSBC Latin America Holdings (UK) Limited, which in turn is a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings Plc. Fitch has affirmed HSBC (Uruguay)'s ratings as follows: --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Local currency IDR at 'BBB+'; --National long-term rating at 'AAA(uy)'; --Support rating at '2'. The Rating Outlook on the IDRs is revised to Positive from Stable, the same as on the sovereign's IDR's, and the Outlook on the national long-term rating remains Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and